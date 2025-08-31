Kirk Ferentz moves into tie as Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach as Iowa defeats Albany 34-7

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
Connor Zilisch wins Portland Xfinity race as rookies take top four spots
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Illinois State at Oklahoma
John Mateer sets record in Oklahoma debut, leading No. 18 Sooners to 35-3 win over Illinois State
NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Wan’Dale Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
Connor Zilisch wins Portland Xfinity race as rookies take top four spots
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Illinois State at Oklahoma
John Mateer sets record in Oklahoma debut, leading No. 18 Sooners to 35-3 win over Illinois State
NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Wan’Dale Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kirk Ferentz moves into tie as Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach as Iowa defeats Albany 34-7

  
Published August 30, 2025 10:52 PM
Albany v Iowa

IOWA CITY, IA - AUGUST 30: Tight end Zach Ortwerth #48 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs up the field in the second half against linebacker Ron Holmes #5 of the Albany Great Danes on August 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Getty Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Xavier Williams rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Kirk Ferentz moved into a tie as the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach as Iowa defeated Albany 34-7 on Saturday night.

Ferentz, in his 27th season as coach of the Hawkeyes, won his 205th game with the program, tying Ohio State’s Woody Hayes on the conference’s all-time list.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski, making his first start with the Hawkeyes after transferring from South Dakota State, threw for just 44 yards, but threw for a touchdown and ran for another before leaving the game with apparent cramping issues in the third quarter.

Williams took over for injured starter Kamari Moulton in the first half.

Albany took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter when Jack Shields threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lasalle Rose Jr. But the Hawkeyes quickly responded, driving 65 yards on seven plays on their next possession, finishing the drive with Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run.

Gronowski threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Wetjen on Iowa’s next drive to put the Hawkeyes up 17-7 at halftime.

Gronowski had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third to give the Hawkeyes a 24-7 lead. Drew Stevens had a career-long 55-yard field goal in the fourth, then backup quarterback Hank Brown scored on a 1-yard run for the final margin.

Ferentz facts

Ferentz, the longest tenured active head coach in college football, is 205-124 all-time at Iowa, and has a 217-145 career record.

Saturday’s win was the 23rd in a season opener for Ferentz at Iowa.

Gronowski’s debut

Gronowski, who won two FCS national championships at South Dakota State, came to the Hawkeyes to revive a passing game that was one of the nation’s worst the last two seasons.

Gronowski, who underwent shoulder surgery in the winter after coming to Iowa, started slowly, completing just two of his first eight passes. He finished the game 8-of-15 passing and had 11 carries for 39 yards.

Up next

Albany: At Delaware State next Saturday.

Iowa: At No. 22 Iowa State next Saturday.