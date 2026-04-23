Louisville and Jeff Brohm agree to contract extension through 2033 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and football coach Jeff Brohm have agreed to a contract extension through the 2033 season.

The school announced the agreement after Brohm has led Louisville to 28 wins in three seasons with his alma mater. That included the program’s lone appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2023.

“This extension reflects the dedication and commitment of our players and staff,” Brohm said in a statement from the school. “We’ve made meaningful progress the past three seasons, and we look forward to continuing to pursue higher goals.

“We are committed to putting in the work that is necessary to consistently compete for championships and play an exciting brand of football. We are proud of where we are but even more excited for the future that lies ahead.”

The Louisville native is 28-12 in his three seasons, winning 10 games in 2023 followed by nine in each of the past two seasons. That made him only the second coach in school history to win at least nine games in three straight seasons.

“Over the past three seasons, Jeff has clearly demonstrated that he is the right person to lead our football program, now and into the future,” athletic director Josh Heird said in a statement.