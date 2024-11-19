 Skip navigation
Louisville suspends cornerback Tayon Holloway after arrest on domestic violence charges

  
Published November 19, 2024 12:47 PM
Tayon Holloway

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) reacts to his defensive play against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha/Eric Canha-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville sophomore cornerback Tayon Holloway was suspended indefinitely following his arrest on domestic violence charges after police said he punched his girlfriend and pressed a pillow against her face.

The school said in a statement announcing the suspension that it was gathering more information about the arrest. Holloway has pleaded not guilty.

Holloway was arrested a day after he committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Stanford, one of two costly late flags in Louisville’s 38-35 loss to the Cardinal.

He was charged with one felony count of first-degree strangulation and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

According to an arrest citation, Holloway’s girlfriend told University of Louisville Police that he was preparing to smoke marijuana in the bedroom of his apartment and that when she intervened to try to stop him, he threw her off the bed and began punching her with a closed fist.

Holloway then grabbed a pillow and pressed it against his girlfriend’s face for “around 10 seconds,” police wrote in the citation. He then removed the pillow and pushed and shoved her toward the bedroom door, according to the document.

Holloway’s girlfriend used a mirror to protect herself and it broke in the process, police wrote. An officer on the scene reported that the woman had a laceration on her upper lip.

Holloway was arraigned in Jefferson County District Court. Bond was set at $10,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with his girlfriend.

Holloway transferred to Louisville after two seasons at North Carolina and has played in all 10 games this season with 16 tackles, five pass breakups and a sack.