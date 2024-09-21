Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads No. 24 Illinois to 31-24 OT win over No. 22 Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Luke Altmyer threw for four touchdowns, including a short toss to Pat Bryant in overtime, to give No. 24 Illinois a 31-24 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night.

The Illini (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have beaten two ranked opponents in the same season for the first time since 2007 and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011. The Illini beat the Cornhuskers in Lincoln a third straight time and spoiled the celebration of their 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1) has dropped 25 straight games to Top 25 teams since 2016 and is now 8-31 in one-possession games dating back to 2018.

The teams traded touchdowns in the second half before the Illini went 75 yards in nine plays to tie it 24-all. Altmyer threw 6 yards to tackle Brandon Henderson on a fourth-and-2 for the touchdown with 10:36 left in regulation. It was the 6-foot-5, 335-pound Henderson’s first career reception.

Nebraska punted and missed a field goal on its last two possessions of regulation, with backup John Hohl, kicking in place of the injured Tristan Alvano, missing wide left from 39 yards with 2:59 to play.

Illinois fumbled and punted, and Raiola took a knee to send the game to overtime.

Illinois’ Kaden Feagin ran for 21 yards on the first play of overtime before Altmyer found Bryant for a 4-yard touchdown to go ahead 31-24.

Nebraska’s possession was a disaster as Raiola was sacked three times, including on fourth down to end the game.