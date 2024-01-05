 Skip navigation
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, but it’s unclear if he’ll have eligibility left

  
Published January 5, 2024 05:41 PM

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, a sign that he may pursue an additional year of eligibility at the college level.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland’s matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland.

When asked in November whether he was approaching his final home game at Maryland, Tagovailoa said: “I don’t think I have any years of eligibility left, do I? Yeah, I think this has to be the last one.”

Tagovailoa set a single-season school record with 3,860 yards passing in 2021 and led the Terrapins to three straight bowl appearances.