Memphis, Tulane and South Florida have decided to remain in the AAC after overtures from new Pac-12

  
Published September 23, 2024 03:46 PM
Memphis

Sep 21, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA;Memphis Tigers wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Tommy Gilligan/Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA announced they remain committed to the American Athletic Conference after receiving overtures from the Pac-12.

The four schools and the AAC released a statement that made no mention of the Pac-12, but several people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press that the rebuilding conference had targeted the three schools as potential new members. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Pac-12 nor the schools were making they discussions public.

“While we acknowledge receiving interest in our institutions from other conferences, we firmly believe that it is in our individual and collective best interests to uphold our commitment to each other,” the schools said. “Together, we will continue to modernize the conference, elevate the student-athlete experience, achieve championship-winning successes, and build the future.”

The Pac-12 is now expected to turn its attention to UNLV and Utah State of the Mountain West, people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Pac-12 began to restock for a 2026 relaunch by landing Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State from the Mountain West to join Washington State and Oregon State, the only two Pac-12 schools left after a dramatic round of realignment.

The Pac-12 needs at least two more members to reach the eight required to be a recognized conference with access to NCAA championships and the College Football Playoff in 2026.