Michigan-Minnesota leads NBC Sports, Peacock's Week 6 Big Ten coverage

  
Published September 25, 2023 07:47 PM
Big Ten football continues on NBC and Peacock into Week 6 as the college football regular season approaches its halfway point.

The action will unfold in back-to-back-to-back fashion on Saturday, Oct. 7. It starts with Rutgers heading into the dreaded Camp Randall Stadium to take on the Wisconsin Badgers at noon ET on Peacock. Then, Iowa welcomes Purdue into Kinnick Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten West showdown on Peacock. And, in the nightcap, the CFP-hungry Michigan Wolverines visit Minneapolis to take on the upset-minded Minnesota Golden Gophers at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Scarlet Knights will seek their first win over Wisconsin in program history, with the Badgers taking each of the first four matchups since Rutgers joined the conference in 2014. That includes a 2-0 record for Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

Purdue and Iowa’s history goes back just a bit further: Oct. 7 will be the programs’ 94th meeting, dating back to 1910. The Boilermakers lead that all-time series 50-40-3, and with a win in Week 6, they can move to .500 in Iowa City with 22 wins apiece.

Michigan has won three straight and 9 of the last 10 against Minnesota, against whom the Wolverines are 76-25-3 all time. Ironically, the Golden Gophers’ last three wins in the series have all come on the road; they’ll be looking to take down Michigan in front of the home crowd for the first time since 1977.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

*All times EST

Sat. Sept. 2NoonEast Carolina at MichiganPeacock
Sat., Sept. 27:30 p.m.West Virginia at Penn StateNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9NoonDelaware at Penn StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 97:30 p.m.Charlotte at MarylandPeacock
Sat., Sept. 165:00 p.m.Washington at Michigan StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 167:30 p.m.Syracuse at PurdueNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 233:30 p.m.Maryland at Michigan StateNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 237:30 p.m.Ohio State at Notre DameNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 303:30 p.m.Illinois at PurduePeacock
Sat., Sept. 307:30 p.m.Michigan State at IowaNBC,Peacock
Sat., Oct. 712:00 p.m.Rutgers at WisconsinPeacock
Sat., Oct. 73:30 p.m.Purdue at IowaPeacock
Sat., Oct. 77:30 p.m.Michigan at MinnesotaNBC,Peacock
Sat., Oct. 147:30 p.m.USC at Notre DameNBC,Peacock
Sat., Nov. 117:30 p.m.Michigan State at Ohio StateNBC,Peacock
Fri., Nov. 247:30 p.m.Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)NBC,Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.