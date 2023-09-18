Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 5 Big Ten coverage

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
nbc_dps_coloradocoloradostaterecap_230918.jpg
Is the Colorado Buffaloes’ success real?
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoal1_230918.jpg
Amdouni’s strike gives Burnley lead over Forest
nbc_dps_coloradocoloradostaterecap_230918.jpg
Is the Colorado Buffaloes’ success real?
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan State-Iowa leads NBC Sports, Peacock’s Week 5 Big Ten coverage

  
Published September 18, 2023 03:37 PM

Big Ten football keeps chugging on NBC Sports and Peacock in Week 5 as conference play continues in earnest.

First, Illinois will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EST on Peacock. At 7:30 p.m. EST, Michigan State takes on the monster that is Kinnick Stadium in a matchup with Iowa.

The last time the Hawkeyes and Spartans faced each other came in 2020, when Iowa thrashed Michigan State, 49-7. That made for the Hawkeyes’ biggest margin of victory against Sparty and gave them some breathing room in a tight historical series; as it stands, Iowa holds a 24-22-2 edge.

Purdue has won three straight games against Illinois, including a 31-24 victory in Champaign last year that made a major difference in the Boilermakers making the Big Ten Championship Game. Illinois will look to re-take The Purdue Cannon and claw back toward a .500 record in the series (Purdue currently leads 47-45-6).

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

*All times EST

Sat. Sept. 2NoonEast Carolina at MichiganPeacock
Sat., Sept. 27:30 p.m.West Virginia at Penn StateNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9NoonDelaware at Penn StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 97:30 p.m.Charlotte at MarylandPeacock
Sat., Sept. 165:00 p.m.Washington at Michigan StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 167:30 p.m.Syracuse at PurdueNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 233:30 p.m.Maryland at Michigan StateNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 237:30 p.m.Ohio State at Notre DameNBC,Peacock
Sat., Sept. 303:30 p.m.Illinois at PurduePeacock
Sat., Sept. 307:30 p.m.Michigan State at IowaNBC,Peacock
Sat., Oct. 147:30 p.m.USC at Notre DameNBC,Peacock
Sat., Nov. 117:30 p.m.Michigan State at Ohio StateNBC,Peacock
Fri., Nov. 247:30 p.m.Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)NBC,Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.