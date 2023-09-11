NBC Sports, Peacock announce Week 4 Big Ten matchup between Maryland and Michigan State
The college football season continues as NBC Sports and Peacock announce the Week 4 matchup featuring Maryland and Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa and the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face Michigan State in an important Big Ten East game at Spartan Stadium.
The last time these two teams faced off in the 2022 season, Maryland defeated the Spartans, 27-14. Michigan State leads the last 10 matchups between the two teams with seven wins and three losses.
The Maryland-Michigan matchup will precede the Ohio State-Notre Dame game scheduled for the same evening. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will highlight Big Ten Saturday Night from Notre Dame Stadium with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.
NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:
|Sat. Sept. 2
|Noon
|East Carolina at Michigan
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|West Virginia at Penn State
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|Noon
|Delaware at Penn State
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte at Maryland
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 16
|5:00 p.m.
|Washington at Michigan State
|Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at Purdue
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Maryland at Michigan State
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Sept. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Ohio State at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|USC at Notre Dame
|NBC, Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 11
|7:30 p.m.
|Michigan State at Ohio State
|NBC, Peacock
|Fri., Nov. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)
|NBC, Peacock
The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.