NBC Sports, Peacock announce Week 4 Big Ten matchup between Maryland and Michigan State

  
Published September 11, 2023 10:36 AM
The college football season continues as NBC Sports and Peacock announce the Week 4 matchup featuring Maryland and Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Terrapins QB Taulia Tagovailoa and the team will travel to East Lansing, Michigan to face Michigan State in an important Big Ten East game at Spartan Stadium.

The last time these two teams faced off in the 2022 season, Maryland defeated the Spartans, 27-14. Michigan State leads the last 10 matchups between the two teams with seven wins and three losses.

The Maryland-Michigan matchup will precede the Ohio State-Notre Dame game scheduled for the same evening. The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will highlight Big Ten Saturday Night from Notre Dame Stadium with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football and primetime games announced to date:

Sat. Sept. 2NoonEast Carolina at MichiganPeacock
Sat., Sept. 27:30 p.m.West Virginia at Penn StateNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9NoonDelaware at Penn StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 97:30 p.m.Charlotte at MarylandPeacock
Sat., Sept. 165:00 p.m.Washington at Michigan StatePeacock
Sat., Sept. 167:30 p.m.Syracuse at PurdueNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 233:30 p.m.Maryland at Michigan StateNBC, Peacock
Sat., Sept. 237:30 p.m. Ohio State at Notre DameNBC, Peacock
Sat., Oct. 147:30 p.m.USC at Notre DameNBC, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 117:30 p.m.Michigan State at Ohio StateNBC, Peacock
Fri., Nov. 247:30 p.m.Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field)NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season.