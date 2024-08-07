Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka’s season ends again because of a knee injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina
NCAA moves closer to financially rewarding women’s basketball teams that reach March Madness
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player who later worked in commissioner’s office, dies at 60
Screenshot 2024-08-06 at 7.19.05 PM.png
PGA Tour pro enters KFT event to play alongside two sons; they’re in same group, too

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_rodgers_240806.jpg
Rodgers ‘has looked quite good’ at Jets camp
nbc_dps_scotthansoninterview_240806.jpg
Hanson juxtaposes NFL RedZone with Gold Zone
nbc_dps_dponjimharbaugh_240806.jpg
Harbaugh denies knowing about sign-stealing scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina
NCAA moves closer to financially rewarding women’s basketball teams that reach March Madness
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Billy Bean, second openly gay ex-MLB player who later worked in commissioner’s office, dies at 60
Screenshot 2024-08-06 at 7.19.05 PM.png
PGA Tour pro enters KFT event to play alongside two sons; they’re in same group, too

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_rodgers_240806.jpg
Rodgers ‘has looked quite good’ at Jets camp
nbc_dps_scotthansoninterview_240806.jpg
Hanson juxtaposes NFL RedZone with Gold Zone
nbc_dps_dponjimharbaugh_240806.jpg
Harbaugh denies knowing about sign-stealing scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nebraska OL Teddy Prochazka’s season ends again because of a knee injury

  
Published August 6, 2024 10:02 PM
NCAA Football: Iowa at Nebraska

Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka (65) after an interception by Hurkett at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka has suffered a season-ending knee injury for the third time in four years, coach Matt Rhule announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10, 315-pound junior was in line to be the starting left tackle. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Monday during a one-on-one drill.

“For Teddy, this is going on four surgeries for him,” Rhule said. “It’s a really difficult time for him. He was right there at the team meeting last night with an unbelievable attitude.”

Rhule said redshirt freshman Gunnar Gottula has been working at left tackle with the No. 1 offense.

Prochazka played in 10 games last season and started the last five at left tackle. He started the first three games in 2022 before an injury to his right knee ended his season. In 2021, he played in five games before tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Rhule also announced freshman Roger Gradney had suffered a season-ending knee injury.