Nebraska vs. Indiana prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

One of the most notable and also most surprising, ranked matchups of the Big Ten season is this weekend when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 in Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten) meet in Bloomington, Indiana.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week following its first less than double-digit win of the season (def. Rutgers 14-7). The Cornhuskers are rolling this season with four wins by 18-plus points and only one game with more than 10 points permitted.

Indiana is a perfect 6-0 this season with every win coming by at least 14 points. The Hoosiers are coming off a bye week and are back at home for the next two weeks starting with Nebraska followed by Washington. The Hoosiers have surpassed expectations and have doubled their wins from a season ago when they finished 3-9.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Nebraska @ Indiana

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: Indiana University Memorial Stadium

City: Bloomington, Indiana

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Nebraska @ Indiana

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Indiana -250, Nebraska +200

o Spread: Indiana -7 (-110)

o Total: 50.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread opened at Indiana -4.5 and ballooned out the game number of -7 in favor of the Hoosiers. Indiana has covered five straight games, so it’s no wonder why the spread moved past the key numbers of -6 and -6.5. The total moved up from 49.5 to 50.5 since opening.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between Nebraska and Indiana:

“Nebraska has won six of the past seven matchups between these programs, but only two meetings have come since 2019. This isn’t the same Hoosiers program we’ve seen over the past decade, hence why they are -4.5 point favorites.

Indiana has covered five straight games entering this matchup and both teams are coming off a bye week with extra time to prep, so the Under should be a sharp play here with two impressive head coaches in a pivotal Big Ten meeting.

As far as the side, I could only look at the home Hoosiers who continue to cover spreads behind Curt Cignetti.”

Quarterback matchup for Nebraska @ Indiana

Nebraska: Dylan Raiola has lived up to the freshman hype with the Cornhuskers tossing 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions and leading his team to a 5-1 record. Raiola has 1,358 passing yards and threw for at least 200 yards in four of six games.

Dylan Raiola has lived up to the freshman hype with the Cornhuskers tossing 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions and leading his team to a 5-1 record. Raiola has 1,358 passing yards and threw for at least 200 yards in four of six games. Indiana: Kurtis Rourke has a 14 touchdown to 2 interception ratio in his first season with Indiana, along with1,752 passing yards and the second-best QBR in the country (91.9). Rourke was a three-year starter for the Ohio Bobcats and has fit right in with Indiana.

Cornhuskers @ Hoosiers player news & recent stats

Indiana has covered five straight, while the Over has hit in five consecutive games. The Hoosiers are 5-1 ATS and 5-1 to the Over.

Indiana is 6-0 for the second time in program history (1967).

Indiana hasn’t trailed a single second of any game this season.

Nebraska is 4-2 ATS this season and 5-1 to the Under.

Nebraska has won six of the last seven meetings vs. Indiana.

