New faces for Louisville run Kentucky into the ground in 41-0 blowout

  
Published November 29, 2025 05:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshmen Braxton Jennings and Shaun Boykins Jr., both ran for more than 100 yards, helping Louisville overcome significant injuries and still rout Kentucky 41-0 on Saturday.

Miller Moss threw for 182 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, three of which were in the air, as the Cardinals (8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Despite not having their top three running backs nor their top wide receiver, all of whom were out with injuries, Louisville racked up 440 yards on the Wildcats (5-7), while limiting their guests to 147, a season-low for the Cardinals defense.

Jennings, a true freshman walk-on, ran 20 times for 113 yards. Shaun Boykins Jr., a redshirt freshman who started the season as a wide receiver, added 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 rushes. The two Kentucky natives led a ground attack that gained 258 yards, Louisville’s second-best total this season.

Cutter Boley completed just 14 of his 27 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions as Kentucky ended its season with two straight losses.

Saturday’s win was the largest for Louisville in the annual series, which was resumed in 1994. It’s also the Cardinals’ first shutout of the Wildcats in 21 years.

The takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats seemingly had more on the line in the annual game, as a win would have secured a bowl berth. Losing in such fashion to a team missing so much only adds heat to coach Mark Stoops’ seat heading into 2026.

Louisville: Blowing out their archrival for the second straight year will provide some consolation for the beleaguered Cardinals, who will still have a chance to win at least nine games for the third straight season.

Up next

Kentucky’s season is over.

Louisville will play in a bowl, learning its destination and opponent on Dec. 7.