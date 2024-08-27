 Skip navigation
Top News

No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at RB for season opener vs. No. 14 Clemson

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:38 PM
Kirby Smart

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on during the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Joshua L. Jones/Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at running back for its opening game against No. 14 Clemson.

Trevor Etienne, who joined the Bulldogs as a transfer from Florida, faces a possible suspension after being arrested in March on drunken driving charges. The DUI case was dismissed when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.

Coach Kirby Smart would not discuss Etienne’s status for Week 1.

“I don’t really talk about any of the other stuff in regards to any of our players with suspensions,” Smart said.

The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line at Florida. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson.

After transferring to Georgia, Trevor Etienne was expected to contend for the starting job. The Bulldogs must replace their top two running backs from a year ago, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

Roderick Robinson is another candidate for major playing time, but he’s sidelined after undergoing toe surgery. Smart said the sophomore will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

“I’m not sure how long it will take in terms of the surgery,” Smart said.

Robinson played five games a year ago as a freshman, ranking third on the team with 196 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

If Etienne and Robinson do not play against Clemson, the Bulldogs would likely turn to sophomore Branson Robinson and junior Cash Jones to handle the bulk of the carries.

“I’m excited about all the guys that are going to get an opportunity to play,” Smart said.