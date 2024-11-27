 Skip navigation
No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:17 PM

What’s at stake?

Sure, Indiana can reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019 and sweep its trophy games for the first time since 2016. But there’s a lot more at stake this time. A win likely would secure a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and could send them to the Big Ten title game — if No. 2 Ohio State loses to Michigan. Purdue, meanwhile, is playing for the trophy and pride as it tries to snap a 10-game losing streak in what could be coach Ryan Walters’ final game with the Boilermakers.

Key matchup

Purdue’s ground game vs. Indiana’s run defense. The Boilermakers have struggled to find balance all season and could have problems against Indiana’s physical defense — especially given the stakes and the motivation from a loss. Purdue had 19 carries for minus-4 yards at Michigan State. If the Boilermakers aren’t better, it will be another long night.

Players to watch

Purdue: QB Hudson Card also could be playing his final game in West Lafayette. He had a strong start this season, then struggled before a concussion cost him a couple of games. He rebounded last week with a career high 342 yards and one TD, his best game against an FBS foe in 2024. He’ll need to replicate or improve on that this week to pull an upset.

Indiana: DE Mikail Kamara and LB Aiden Fisher have been problematic for almost every offense this season. And while the defense played relatively well at Ohio State, expect both to send a strong statement that that game was the aberration — not the norm — for the Hoosiers.

Facts & figures

Another loss would give Purdue a single season school record 11 straight and would match the 2013 team for the single season school record in overall losses. ... The Hoosiers have won only one Bucket Game since 2017. ... The Boilermakers only have had three winless seasons in conference play (1946, 1993 and 2013) since World War II ended. They’ve never lost nine league games in a season. ... The Hoosiers are trying to rebound from their worst offensive game all season (153 yards, 15 points). .... Devin Mockobee rushed for 14 yards in Purdue’s loss at Michigan State and needs 55 to become the eighth Boilermaker to reach 2,500 yards.