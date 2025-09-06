 Skip navigation
No. 11 Illinois takes over after halftime to beat mistake-prone Duke 45-19 for road win

  
Published September 6, 2025 04:08 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Illinois capitalized on a series of mistakes by Duke to beat the Blue Devils 45-19 on Saturday for a road win against a power-conference opponent.

Kaden Feagin, Hank Beatty and Ca’Lil Valentine ran for scores, while Beatty also had a huge receiving day with eight catches for 128 yards for the Fighting Illini (2-0). Illinois led by just one at halftime but asserted itself from there and outscored Duke 31-6 in what turned into a dominating finish.

The key, though was Illinois’ opportunism in pouncing on every Duke mistake when the game was close — and boy, there were plenty.

Duke (1-1) committed five turnovers, notably a muffed punt deep in its own end to set up a short field on Illinois’ first touchdown and Darian Mensah losing a red-zone fumble in the first half.

The miscues also included a penalty for having two players in the game wearing a No. 8 jersey as Illinois punted on a three-and-out to open the second half. That led to a first down on a drive the Illini would ultimately take to the end zone, with Altmyer’s 4-yard scoring throw to Justin Bowick for a 21-13 lead that ultimately proved to be merely the start of Illinois’ surge.

Mensah threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns for Duke. Both went to Andrel Anthony, including a spectacular grab in the back of the end zone with Anthony getting his right toe down barely inbounds 8 seconds before halftime to make it 14-13.

The takeaway

Illinois: This is a quality win that could boost their AP Top 25 standing, coming against a nine-win team from last year. After being outgained 240-132 while allowing four sacks before halftime, Illinois rolled to 287 yards while allowing no sacks after the break.

Duke: The Blue Devils officially have a problem through two games: a minus-6 turnover margin with no takeaways.

Up next

Illinois: The Illini host Western Michigan on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Tulane on Saturday in a reunion for Mensah with his former program.