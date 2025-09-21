No. 11 Oklahoma’s record 10 sacks, Mateer’s late TD sink No. 22 Auburn, ex-Sooner QB Arnold

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Indianapolis starting lineup: Cadillac on pole position after Acura fails inspection
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Michigan at Nebraska
No. 21 Michigan uses three long touchdown runs to beat Nebraska 30-27
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 IMSA Indianapolis starting lineup: Cadillac on pole position after Acura fails inspection
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 11 Oklahoma’s record 10 sacks, Mateer’s late TD sink No. 22 Auburn, ex-Sooner QB Arnold

  
Published September 20, 2025 08:24 PM

NORMAN, Okla. — John Mateer passed for 271 yards, and No. 11 Oklahoma beat No. 22 Auburn and former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold 24-17 on Saturday afternoon.

Mateer, who transferred from Washington State to replace Arnold, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run with 4:54 remaining.

Arnold led Oklahoma during last year’s upset of Alabama before transferring. He couldn’t replicate that magic against the Sooners, in part because they set a school record by sacking him 10 times. He passed for 220 yards and a touchdown, but rushed for minus-11 yards on 21 carries.

Oklahoma pass rusher R Mason Thomas missed the first half after being called for targeting last Saturday against Temple. He got a sack on his second play back in the third quarter, then later sacked Arnold for a safety with 1:06 remaining to close the scoring.

Isaiah Sategna had career highs of nine catches and 127 yards and Tate Sandell made three field goals for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

Eric Singleton had 60 yards on nine catches for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1).

Malcolm Simmons’ 4-yard touchdown run tied the game, and Alex McPherson’s extra point put the Tigers up 17-16 with 7:08 to play. Mateer came right back and led the Sooners down the field for the go-ahead score.

The takeaway

Auburn: The Tigers could not protect Arnold and got surprisingly little out of their running game. They finished with 67 yards on 36 carries.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got even less out of their running game — 32 yards on 26 carries — but Mateer made plays when needed. The Sooners could creep into the Top 10 now that they have wins over Michigan and Auburn.

Up next

Auburn: Visits No. 10 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Has a bye week before hosting Kent State on Oct. 4.