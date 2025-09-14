No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Results, points, playoff standings after Bristol as Bell completes first-round JGR sweep

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers become first MLB team to clinch playoff spot this season
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Results, points, playoff standings after Bristol as Bell completes first-round JGR sweep

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomacintv_250913.jpg
Tomac ‘still in the hunt’ after third place finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250913.jpg
J. Lawrence recaps ‘hectic’ Moto 2 in St. Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 16 Texas A&M beats No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on late TD strike

  
Published September 14, 2025 12:54 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcel Reed escaped pressure to throw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left, Randy Bond kicked the extra point and No. 16 Texas A&M beat No. 8 Notre Dame 41-40 on Saturday night.

Texas A&M (3-0) beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time since knocking off then-No. 3 Auburn on Nov. 8, 2014. The Aggies had lost 13 straight road games to ranked opponents.

Notre Dame dropped to 0-2 after playing in the national title game last season. The Irish opened with a 24-27 loss at No. 5 Miami on Aug. 31.

Bond made a 45-yard field goal to tie it at 34 with 9:06 left.

Notre Dame pushed ahead 40-34 with 2:53 to go on Jeremiyah Love’s 12-yard run. A botched snap on the extra point kept the lead at six.

Injury delay

Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after sustaining an injury with 58 seconds left in the first half.

Anderson gave a thumps-up sign as he was driven off the field and Texas A&M said he had all feeling in all his limbs.

He was injured making a tackle on tight end Eli Raridon, with fellow Aggies defensive back Will Lee III making contact with Anderson and Raridon.

Anderson was motionless on the field for about 10 minutes as medical staff attended to him.

Up next

Texas A&M: Hosts Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 27.’

Notre Dame: Hosts Purdue next Saturday.