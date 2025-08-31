 Skip navigation
No. 17 Kansas State dodges upset-minded FCS North Dakota 38-35 on last-minute TD

  
Published August 31, 2025 12:07 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Avery Johnson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Joe Jackson with 42 seconds left and No. 17 Kansas State escaped with a 38-35 victory over FCS opponent North Dakota on Saturday night.

Kansas State avoided becoming the first ranked team to lose two games in August in the history of the poll, and also dodged its first 0-2 start since coaching great Bill Snyder’s first season in 1989. The Wildcats opened last week with a 24-21 loss to Iowa State in Dublin.

North Dakota — playing its its first game under coach Eric Schmidt — missed a chance to become the seventh FCS (formerly I-AA) team to knock off a school in the AP Top 25. Montana was the last to accomplish the feat, beating then-No. 20 Washington 13-7 in 2021.

K-State blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, with North Dakota taking a 35-31 lead on Sawyer Seidl’s 20-yard run with 4:19 left.

Johnson then drove the Wildcats 81 yards on 10 plays for the winning score. Johnson was 28 of 43 for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

North Dakota led 21-17 at the half, and Kansas State took a 31-21 lead into the fourth. North Dakota started the rally with Jerry Kaminski’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Korey Tai.

North Dakota’s Jerry Kaminski was 23 of 38 for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns.

The Fighting Hawks were looking for their first victory over an FBS opponent since edging Wyoming in 2015.

The takeaway

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks were not intimidated playing a Power 4 opponent on the road, matching the Wildcats until the final seconds.

Kansas State: Could drop out of the poll after the shaky start.

Up next

North Dakota: Hosts Portland State on Saturday.

Kansas State: Hosts Army on Saturday.