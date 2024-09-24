 Skip navigation
Top News

Kirby Smart
Kirby Smart no longer has to fret about his mentor-turned-nemesis in Tuscaloosa
Harold Perkins Jr.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.'s season is ended by knee injury
GYMuj68WUAAg-hF.jpeg
Virginia’s Ben James keeps rolling, this time wins Valero to earn PGA Tour start

Top Clips

nbc_dps_saquonbarkley_240924.jpg
Barkley discusses ‘bad timing’ for RBs to get paid
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 21 Oklahoma switches to freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback to replace Jackson Arnold

  
Published September 24, 2024 12:44 PM
Michael Hawkins Jr.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) runs during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN/BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables named true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. the Sooners’ new starting quarterback over Jackson Arnold at Auburn.

Venables made the announcement on his weekly radio show.

Arnold turned the ball over three times in the first half of a 25-15 loss to Tennessee. The former five-star recruit completed 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards with an interception, and had five carries for minus-21 yards with two lost fumbles before being replaced. His mistakes were the key reason Tennessee led 19-3 at halftime.

Hawkins sparked the Sooners in the second half, leading Venables to declare the position open. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 22 yards as Oklahoma outscored the Volunteers 12-6 in the second half.

After the loss, Oklahoma (3-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) fell from No. 15 to No. 21 in the AP Top 25.