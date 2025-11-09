No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Atticus Sappington kicked a 39-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, and No. 6 Oregon escaped with an 18-16 win over Iowa on a rainy Saturday.

Dante Moore led a 10-play, 54-yard drive to set up Sappington’s third field goal of the game, connecting with Malik Benson for 24 yards to get the Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) into range for the winning kick.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 3-yard touchdown run capped a 12-play, 93-yard march that gave the Hawkeyes (6-3, 4-2, No. 20 CFP) their first lead, 16-15 with 1:51 to play. Iowa went for 2, but Gronowski’s conversion pass was incomplete.

Moore completed five passes for 47 yards during the winning drive on what was otherwise a challenging day for the Ducks’ offense. He finished with just 112 yards passing and one interception.

Noah Whittington had 118 rushing yards for coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks, who extended their road winning streak to 11 games, the longest in the FBS.

The matchup between two of the country’s top scoring defenses lived up to the numbers. Iowa ranked fourth, allowing 12.4 points per game, while Oregon was sixth at 13.5.

The Ducks got a 19-yard touchdown run from Dierre Hill Jr. in the second quarter to go with Sappington’s field goals. Oregon also got a safety when Iowa punter Rhys Dakin was called for an illegal kick after trying to knock the ball out of the back of the end zone after a bad snap.

Gronowski threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Vonnahme in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes also got a 58-yard field goal from Drew Stevens in the fourth quarter that matched the longest kick in program history.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks controlled the game offensively, outgaining the Hawkeyes 373 yards to 278. Their most efficient drive against Iowa’s defense was their last.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes saw their CFP hopes dashed. Iowa had won 21 of its last 23 games in November. The Hawkeyes had almost a seven-minute edge in time of possession.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Minnesota on Friday.

Iowa: At Southern California next Saturday.

