No. 8 Alabama might be down a starting offensive linemen in its season opener at FSU

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:12 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 8 Alabama might be without starting guard Jaeden Roberts for its season opener at Florida State.

Roberts, a fifth-year senior who has started 21 games over the past two seasons, missed the last two weeks of practice and remains in the NCAA concussion protocol.

“(Jaeden)’s in question with what he’s going through with the protocol,” coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He’s progressing, so we’ll kind of see here.”

If Roberts can’t play, Alabama would turn to senior Geno VanDeMark. VanDeMark played in all 13 games last season for the Crimson Tide, including one start. He has appeared in 31 career games, with nine starts.

“We threw him out there for a couple series a game last year,” DeBoer said. “And he did a great job. We’ve referred to him as a Swiss army knife guy so he’s really valuable to us. So you feel like you don’t skip a beat, and he was competing for (a starting spot) in the first place.”

VanDeMark and Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry had been vying for the starting guard spot opposite Roberts.

The only other injury of note for the Tide: running back Jam Miller will miss several weeks with a dislocated collarbone sustained in the team’s second scrimmage of training camp. He is expected to return for the team’s Southeastern Conference opener against Georgia in late September.

Alabama’s offensive line — four of five projected starters have at least 20 games of experience — is expected to be a strength this season even though the unit was part of an offense that finished 47th nationally in rushing yards in 2024, 61st in sacks allowed and 90th in tackles for loss allowed.

“Feel like they’re in a good spot,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “A lot of starts with the guys on the field.”