No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

The marquee game on the college football schedule Saturday night features two teams expected to compete for more than just a spot in the playoff. The LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers, led by Heisman hopeful quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik, expect to be competing for the national championship at season’s end.

These schools last met in the 2019 National Title Game. Led by Joe Burrow, the LSU Tigers won, 42-25.

Game Details and How to watch LSU and Clemson

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 7:30P Eastern

Site: Memorial Stadium

City: Clemson, SC

TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for LSU at Clemson

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: LSU Tigers (+150), Clemson Tigers (-180)

Spread: Clemson -4 (-108)

Total: 57.5 points

Lets dive into each team and find a few bets for this blockbuster.

LSU Tigers

Head Coach: Brian Kelly (4th year)

2024 Record: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Defeated Baylor 44-31 in the Texas Bowl

Offense Ranking: 11th

Defense Ranking: 34th

LSU Tigers Team Overview

LSU enters 2025 with legitimate playoff aspirations after a 9–4 season that saw flashes of high-end potential but also stretches of inconsistency. The Tigers bring back over 62% of their production, including key playmakers on both sides of the ball, giving them a Top 20 roster strength nationally. Offensively, they were efficient moving the ball at 6.10 yards per play and posted a 44.92% success rate but often stalled in finishing drives against elite defenses. Defensively, allowing 24 points per game kept them competitive, yet the secondary’s struggles against explosive passers remain a concern. With a balanced returning core and a physical SEC-caliber roster, LSU has the pieces to push for the conference title if they can tighten up their efficiency in big games.

LSU Tigers’ Offense

LSU’s offense in 2024 was productive at times but inconsistent overall, averaging 30.5 points per game (56th FBS) and 6.10 yards per play (41st). They showed the ability to create chunk gains through the air at 7.52 yards per pass but struggled to sustain drives, finishing with a 44.92% success rate. With 62.3% of offensive production returning for 2025, the Tigers have the experience to improve their meager 116 rushing yards per game average and convert scoring opportunities more efficiently.

QB Garrett Nussmeier delivered a highly productive 2024 campaign, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns while maintaining a 64.0% completion rate and 7.7 yards per attempt. He posted an 84.5 offensive grade and an 81.3 passing grade, with an impressive 71.4% adjusted completion rate despite 23 drops from his receivers. Nussmeier also showed strong pocket presence, taking just 15 sacks on 153 dropbacks under pressure and generating 26 big-time throws.

LSU Tigers Defense

LSU’s defense battled inconsistency in 2024, allowing 24.0 points per game (50th FBS) and ranking 89th nationally in yards per play allowed (5.95). The unit struggled against the pass, surrendering 7.58 yards per attempt and ranking outside the top 80 in both yards per pass and defensive EPA/play. With 61.8% of defensive production returning in DC Blake Baker’s second year, there’s a foundation of experience to build on in the bayou. Getting red-zone stops and tightening up their beleaguered pass defense will be essential for the Tigers to contend in 2025.

Whit Weeks was a tackling machine for LSU, logging 701 total snaps and leading the team with 125 tackles while earning a stellar 78.7 run defense grade. He proved disruptive in coverage as well, posting a 79.6 coverage grade with 2 interceptions and 2 forced incompletions. Weeks’ 12.9% missed tackle rate was balanced by his consistent stopping power, registering 56 stops and limiting big plays over the middle.

Clemson Tigers

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney

2024 Record: 10–4 (7–1 ACC Champions)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: College Football Playoff (First Round)

Offense SP+ Rank (2024): 18th Defense SP+ Rank (2024): 28th

The 2025 Clemson Tigers enter the season ranked #1 nationally in returning production (77.9%), per ESPN and SP+ composite metrics. They return the most offensive production in the FBS (83.0%), including every pass attempt, reception, and receiving touchdown from a 10-win, ACC championship roster. Defensively, 72.8% of snaps return from a unit that ranked 6th in SP+ and led the conference in multiple advanced disruption metrics. The Tigers face the season without longtime contributors Phil Mafah and Jake Briningstool, but they reload with a wave of young, talented skill players and a strong veteran offensive line. With proven success and elite continuity, Clemson is positioned as the ACC’s flagship playoff contender.

The Clemson Tigers’ Offense

Quarterback Cade Klubnik returns as the undisputed leader of the offense following a breakout 2024 campaign in which he logged 3,642 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions on a 62.6% completion rate. He also added 588 rushing yards and 7 scores, finishing with a 9.4-yard average depth of target (ADOT) and 104.4 QBR. Klubnik accounted for 43 total touchdowns and over 4,200 total yards, and he returns behind one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country.

Even with the loss of Phil Mafah, Clemson retains over 55% of rushing yards and 60.9% of rushing touchdowns. Sophomore back Jay Haynes (295 yards, 6.9 YPC, 3 TDs) is recovering from knee surgery, as former WR Adam Randall moves into the backfield to handle at least a portion of rushing duties until high four-star freshman RB Gideon Davidson takes over. Redshirt freshman David Eziomume and Keith Adams Jr. provide change-of-pace and power roles. Haynes was particularly explosive if he can regain form, ranking among the team leaders in breakaway percentage (49.5%) and producing 146 yards on breakaway runs.

The Clemson Tigers’ Defense

Clemson’s defense was elite in 2024, finishing 6th in SP+ while allowing just 19.9 points per game. The Tigers return 73.3% of solo tackles, 73.4% of total tackles, 74.3% of QB pressures, and a staggering 83.8% of sack production, ensuring the disruptive nature of their front seven remains intact.

The defensive line is again the heart of the unit. Rising star Peter Woods leads a rotation that returns a dominant pass-rush presence in T.J. Parker Jr., who was second on the team in pressures and QB hits. Clemson brings back nearly 75% of its defensive snaps, with the core of its front seven still intact.

LB Wade Woodaz (89 tackles, 10 hurries, 6 PBU) brings versatility in coverage and lateral speed, along with sophomore LB Sammy Brown (87 tackles, 6.5 TFL) to form the backbone of an elite linebacker corps.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Same Game Parlay: Garrett Nussmeier 2+ TD Passes & Cade Klubnik 2+ Passing TDs (+106)

The Heisman frontrunner will come out of this game as these are the two best quarterbacks in the country. I think both quarterbacks air it out, and one fun way to get action on both is to roll with 2+ passing touchdowns from each. Nussmeier threw two or more touchdowns in 9 out of 13 games last season and six straight to end the year, while Klubnik accomplished that feat in 11 out of 14 games. You could also split a unit between them to throw 3+ touchdowns separately, and the payouts of +128 and +143 would give you profit if one player tosses three tuddies. Both QBs finished Top 10 in passing touchdowns last season and should do so again.

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Clemson -3.5

The Clemson NFL Draft pick-laden defense is replete with NFL Caliber athletes like Woods/Parker/Woodaz/Terrell and ranks 1st nationally in overall returning production. Rumors are swirling about the potentially compromised condition of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s knee. His ability to navigate the pocket with a stable throwing base is the key to his success, with Nuss connecting on just 50% of his throws under pressure last year…and that was with a healthy(er) injury prognosis. Lay the -3.5 and take the Clemson Tigers to cover.

