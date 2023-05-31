Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

Listed measurements: 6-foot-8, 310 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Baker has two years of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Baker had the misfortune of arriving at Notre Dame just one year before the increasingly-heralded tackle duo of Blake Fisher and Joe Alt. Thus, Baker remains a backup as a senior, presumably penciled in as the No. 2 left tackle behind Alt on the public depth chart but perhaps the immediate option at both tackle positions if injury befalls either Fisher or Alt.

Recruiting: The No. 5 offensive tackle in his class, per rivals.com, when he signed with Notre Dame, Baker fell to No. 13 by the end of the recruiting cycle, another example of recruiting rankings being fickle and confounding. Baker chose the Irish over the likes of Alabama, Michigan and Ohio State, a high-profile recruitment despite coming from Scottsdale, Ariz.

CAREER TO DATE

Baker had one chance at a prolonged starting career at Notre Dame despite Fisher and Alt bearing down behind him. His headstart was mitigated by the loss of strength and conditioning effectiveness felt by freshmen across the country in 2020; Baker quite literally could not log the 12 months of intense weight-room work that is a pillar for freshman offensive linemen. That made it less surprising when Fisher beat out Baker for the starting left tackle gig in 2021, making Fisher the second freshman to ever start on the Irish offensive line in a season opener, but then a meniscus tear in that very first half sidelined Fisher until the bowl game. Current senior, then-sophomore, Michael Carmody stepped in for Fisher until a sprained ankle forced Baker into action.

Alas, a concussion ended Baker’s starting cameo two games later, two games with middling success but encouraging enough success given Baker was a sophomore, as well. Alt then took over, and the rest has become history.

Baker missed just one week due to the concussion, but Alt was already off to the races.

2020: 2 games.2021: 11 games, 2 starts.2022: 13 games as a reserve, largely as field-goal protection.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

The life of an offensive lineman at Notre Dame has long seemed an enviable one: Eat effectively as much as you want, have a built-in close friend group of about a dozen other behemoths, dodge most of the spotlight that can make being a top-tier football player less enviable.

Scroll to the third photo in this Instagram post and see a few examples of that: Having fun at a minor league baseball game with other offensive linemen. Look closer, and realize Baker towers behind comedian Bret Kreischer, who while only 6-foot has made some of his fame on being a rather robust individual, himself.

On that note, the previous entry in this “99-to-0” series was on No. 83 Jayden Thomas, a junior receiver often referred to as a tight end last season by broadcasters. They were imprecise in that description, but their reasoning was clear. Thomas is a wide-bodied target. And now realize Baker stands 6.5 inches taller than Thomas and weighs 90 more pounds.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chn66QZL9yC/

QUOTES

New Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph shares an ethos with his predecessor, Harry Hiestand: Always get the five best offensive linemen on the field together and figure out positions as need be from there. In that respect, Rudolph mentioned Baker could be a backup at guard as well as tackle. In other words, Baker may be Notre Dame’s clear No. 6 offensive lineman, and barring an injury at center, he could have a chance to play if any shuffling is needed.

“You have to concentrate on always having a plan together in terms of what are the things you need to address,” Rudolph said in April. “... You have to have trust that there’s a vision that sees you and always has a vision of trying to put the five best buys on the field together.

“Those things probably have to go hand-in-hand. That’s what I’ve shared with [Baker] along the way, told him I’d get most of his reps at tackle, but he’s absolutely someone that could go inside.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“No offense to Baker, but the Irish would undoubtedly not mind a season of relative health at left and right tackle, keeping him on the sideline. The run of injuries last year was unprecedented in recent times, and played a distinct part in Notre Dame’s early-season offensive struggles. Now with a young quarterback, a stable offensive line will be crucial.

“To some extent, though, having Baker as a backup provides some stability. His two starts last season were not stellar, but they were promising enough. He has all the makings of a strong left tackle, should that opportunity arise.

“It is more likely he spends the season working behind Alt and learning under returned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Let’s offer some transparency here: While this space refrains from speculating on transfer candidates, it keeps an in-house list in an attempt to be loosely prepared for the chaos of the winter and spring transfer windows. Baker’s name was at the top of that list this spring.

Obviously, he did not transfer.

The logic was simple: He should be close to his degree and he could start for most Power Five teams. Furthermore, quality offensive line talent is rare in the transfer portal, so a generous response could have awaited Baker.

A few things can be gleaned by Baker not transferring: Rudolph was well-received this spring, the Notre Dame offensive line culture so maintained by Hiestand has not wavered, and Baker is satisfied with how he is treated, both on the field and off.

All that said, it is still hard to see Baker as a starter in Dublin or one at all barring injury. Alt and Fisher are clearly entrenched at each tackle position, fifth-year Andrew Kristofic has starting experience at guard and three other interior linemen are competing to start opposite him. Rudolph may say Baker could play inside, but at 6-foot-8, he is very much an outside body type.

Another year of support work likely awaits Baker.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMY89JrNY4/

DOWN THE ROAD

But then, and this may be the other thought to him not transferring, a starting role could await Baker.

It will be an absolute stunner if Alt does not jump into the NFL draft after this season. He should be a top-10 pick, if not top-5. Fisher may go with him, if he has an impressive enough season. At some point, some offseason research needs to be done on teams that have sent two tackles into the same draft’s first two rounds, first round and first 15 picks, just to set some historical precedent.

Regardless of Fisher’s choice, Baker should be the clear beneficiary of Alt’s success. While it has forced Baker to the bench for years now, with Alt gone after 2023, Baker should start in 2024. Maybe that is at right tackle with Fisher flipping to left, maybe not. Either way, outside of Carmody and Fisher, no one else on the Irish roster has any collegiate experience at tackle.

That carrot presumably played a significant part in Baker not transferring despite there undoubtedly being a market for him. And one strong season as a starter on Notre Dame’s offensive line could be enough to propel him into an NFL career.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’

No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter

No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman

No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman

No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman

No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

tweet to @d_farmer