Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, Nebraska vs. Wisconsin featured on NBC’s Week 12 college football doubleheader

  
Published November 6, 2023 01:56 PM
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Louisville

Oct 7, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

As the college football regular season is already approaching its end in late November, NBC Sports presents a Week 12 doubleheader featuring some of the nation’s most storied programs.

At 3:30 p.m., the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5) will take on the No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) at the historic Notre Dame Stadium, and in prime time, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-4) will travel to Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) at Camp Randall.

Here’s the information you need ahead of NBC’s Week 12 college football action:

Wake Forest @ No. 22 Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

All eyes will be on Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman in this matchup, as the 24-year-old played his first five seasons of college football with Wake Forest from 2018 through 2022. Hartman became the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns while playing for the Demon Deacons, but elected to transfer to Notre Dame in January. Hartman facing his former team for the first time is the key storyline to watch, as the quarterback will see plenty of familiar faces across the sideline.

Notre Dame has made great strides under second-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and the Fighting Irish hope to earn a win against a gritty Wake Forest squad. Dave Clawson is in his 10th year as head coach of the Demon Deacons, and has helped Wake Forest become one of the most consistent teams in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons are led by quarterback Mitch Griffis (1,534 passing yards, nine touchdowns) and running back Demond Claiborne (574 rushing yards, five touchdowns), who will do their best to keep up with the high-powered combination of Hartman and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (988 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns).

How to watch Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • When: Saturday, November 18
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock

Nebraska @ Wisconsin – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

Two of college football’s most storied teams will face off in a matchup of first-year head coaches looking to revive once dominant programs. Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have had an up-and-down season but have showed promise through nine games, giving the Nebraska fanbase hope after what has been a difficult decade of fandom.

Since taking over for former starting quarterback Jeff Sims, Heinrich Haarberg is 5-2 as Nebraska’s new starting QB. The Cornhuskers are currently above .500 and and in position to reach their first postseason bowl game since 2016, which is a huge step in the right direction.

On the other sideline, Luke Fickell is in the first year of his rebuild at Wisconsin. With the Badgers also in position to earn bowl eligibility, this matchup has major implications to both team’s postseason chances.

Wisconsin has dealt with multiple injuries, namely those to All-Big Ten running back Braelon Allen and transfer quarterback tanner Mordecai. Allen did not play against Indiana after a lower-body injury he suffered against Ohio State, and the star running back’s status remains uncertain. Mordecai broke his hand three weeks ago and also does not have an exact timetable for return. With their star players or not, Wisconsin will loom to protect its home field in a hard-hitting Big Ten matchup under the lights.

How to watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

  • When: Saturday, November 18
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock

