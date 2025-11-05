Ohio State gets top billing in opening College Football Playoff rankings; Indiana, Texas A&M next

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver award for 8th consecutive season
ATP 250 tournament in Athens
A win, a new home and tears: Novak Djokovic marks Greece’s tennis comeback with victory
Armed Forces Classic: Connecticut v Louisville
No. 1 UConn handles No. 20 Louisville 79-66 in opening game moved due to government shutdown

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivschi_251104.jpg
HLs: Vucevic hits GW shot, Bulls beat Sixers
nbc_nba_milvstor_251104.jpg
Highlights: Raptors rout Bucks, win third straight
nbc_nba_orlatl_baneejection_v2_251104.jpg
Bane ejected after hard foul on Okongwu

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver award for 8th consecutive season
ATP 250 tournament in Athens
A win, a new home and tears: Novak Djokovic marks Greece’s tennis comeback with victory
Armed Forces Classic: Connecticut v Louisville
No. 1 UConn handles No. 20 Louisville 79-66 in opening game moved due to government shutdown

Top Clips

nbc_nba_phivschi_251104.jpg
HLs: Vucevic hits GW shot, Bulls beat Sixers
nbc_nba_milvstor_251104.jpg
Highlights: Raptors rout Bucks, win third straight
nbc_nba_orlatl_baneejection_v2_251104.jpg
Bane ejected after hard foul on Okongwu

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ohio State gets top billing in opening College Football Playoff rankings; Indiana, Texas A&M next

  
Published November 4, 2025 09:37 PM

Ohio State received top billing in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M and Alabama.

The top three head into the final four weeks of the regular season undefeated. Another team with no losses, BYU of the Big 12, was ranked seventh.

At No. 5 was Georgia, followed by Mississippi. All of the top six came from either the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference -- a dose of business as usual despite a season that has been anything but predictable.

This marked the first of six weekly rankings the 12-person playoff committee will release this season, ending Dec. 6 when the final list will set the bracket for college football’s 12-team playoff.

That tournament begins Dec. 19-20 with four games on the campus of seeds No. 5-8. The top four seeds play winners of those games over the New Year holiday and the title game is set for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium outside Miami.

Texas Tech was ranked eighth and Oregon came in at No. 9. Rounding out the top 12 were Notre Dame — the only team in the Top 25 not from a power conference — then Texas and Oklahoma.

But if the bracket were set based on these rankings, the Longhorns and Sooners would miss out -- bumped by No. 14 Virginia of the ACC and Memphis of the American. That’s thanks to a rule that places the five best-ranked conference champions into the bracket even if they’re not in the top 12.

Memphis wasn’t among the committee’s top 25 but was still the highest ranked leader in a Group of 5 conference.

Still holding out hope are teams such as 16th-ranked Vanderbilt and 17th-ranked Georgia Tech, each of whom spent time in the AP Top 10 this season thanks to upsets that turned college football upside down through September and October.

Tweaks in this year’s bracket

The biggest change in the setup of this year’s bracket was eliminating the first-round bye for the four best conference champions. It would mean that Virginia, instead of jumping from a No. 14 ranking to a No. 3 seed, would be seeded 11th with a road game against Mississippi.

It would also place the SEC’s best team, Texas A&M, one spot behind Indiana. The ranking of the top three undefeateds was among the most anticipated decisions coming from the committee. They ended up placing them in the same order as voters in this week’s AP Top 25.

It left questions as to how much weight the committee will give to strength of schedule: A&M’s was 18 notches higher than Ohio State’s and 24 higher than Indiana’s.

“We felt like a separator there was defensively, and Ohio State and Indiana were better defensively,” said committee chair Mack Rhoades, the athletic director at Baylor.

Rhoades also spent time discussing Oregon, which was ranked sixth in the AP poll but ninth in the playoff rankings. The Ducks’ best win this year was a 20-point victory over Northwestern.

“When we looked at and evaluated Oregon, we really looked at the quality of the team and how they looked on film,” Rhoades said.