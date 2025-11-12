Ohio State stays atop the CFP rankings; Indiana stays at 2, followed by Texas A&M

Ohio State stayed atop the College Football Playoff rankings for the second straight week Tuesday night, while Indiana remained at No. 2 despite barely squeaking out a victory last week while third-ranked Texas A&M coasted.

Alabama and Georgia rounded out the same top five as in last week’s season-opening rankings.

Texas Tech jumped two spots to No. 6, moving one notch ahead of Mississippi, which dropped to 7 despite a romp over Citadel in a nonconference game.

The biggest shifts came lower in the rankings, where Miami moved up three spots to No. 15 and vaulted over Georgia Tech to claim the Atlantic Coast Conference’s spot in the 12-team bracket. And South Florida earned the No. 24 ranking, which brings with it the 12th and final spot in the Week 2 projected bracket.

At No. 8 was Oregon, followed by Notre Dame and Texas.

No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 12 BYU would be the first two teams out in this week’s bracket due to the automatic spots handed to the ACC (Miami) and the highest-ranked league leader out of the Group of 5 (South Florida).

The final bracket comes out Dec. 7, with the 12-team playoff beginning Dec. 19 and closing a month later with the title game.