Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team
Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 U.S. team
Thumbnail
Solheim Cup bios and player records: Meet the 2024 European team
Kirby Smart
No. 1 Georgia could be shorthanded at RB for season opener vs. No. 14 Clemson

McLaurin has fantasy 'upside' with Daniels
McLaurin has fantasy ‘upside’ with Daniels
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
Lamb leads Berry’s top 10 fantasy wide receivers
Tua has not seen Flores' public comments
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hires brother, Chris, as analyst

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:19 PM
Chris Kiffin

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has hired his brother, Chris, as a player personnel analyst.

It’s the fourth time the brothers have worked together. The sixth-ranked Rebels open the season against Furman.

Chris Kiffin most recently worked as the Houston Texans’ linebackers coach after coaching defensive line for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-22. He also spent two seasons as a pass rush specialist for the San Francisco 49ers.

He is making his third stop at Ole Miss, where he was an assistant from 2012-16 and a graduate assistant in 2007.

Chris was his brother’s co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Florida Atlantic, where he was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant.

Their father, longtime NFL and college assistant Monte Kiffin, died in July.

“It’s really awesome to have him around, without being too personal,” said Lane, adding that it’s something they had discussed with their father.