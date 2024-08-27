Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hires brother, Chris, as analyst

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has hired his brother, Chris, as a player personnel analyst.

It’s the fourth time the brothers have worked together. The sixth-ranked Rebels open the season against Furman.

Chris Kiffin most recently worked as the Houston Texans’ linebackers coach after coaching defensive line for the Cleveland Browns from 2020-22. He also spent two seasons as a pass rush specialist for the San Francisco 49ers.

He is making his third stop at Ole Miss, where he was an assistant from 2012-16 and a graduate assistant in 2007.

Chris was his brother’s co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Florida Atlantic, where he was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant.

Their father, longtime NFL and college assistant Monte Kiffin, died in July.

“It’s really awesome to have him around, without being too personal,” said Lane, adding that it’s something they had discussed with their father.