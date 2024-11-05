 Skip navigation
Joe Jimenez
Braves reliever Joe Jimenez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery
Wandy Peralta
Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres; Ha-Seong Kim declines
Phil Maton
Mets decline Maton’s option and give qualifying offers to Alonso, Manaea and Severino

Joe Jimenez
Braves reliever Joe Jimenez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery
Wandy Peralta
Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres; Ha-Seong Kim declines
Phil Maton
Mets decline Maton’s option and give qualifying offers to Alonso, Manaea and Severino

Ole Miss leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. out with injury

  
Published November 5, 2024 11:28 AM
Henry Parrish Jr.

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr (21) is injured on a run int he second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Nelson Chenault/Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

OXFORD, Miss. — Injured Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. isn’t on the depth chart ahead of the game against No. 2 Georgia.

Parrish went down with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury in the 16th-ranked Rebels’ win over Arkansas. The depth chart only indicated either Ulysses Bentley IV, Matt Jones or Domonique Thomas would start in the game with the Bulldogs.

“Yeah, he’s out. That’s all I’ve got,” Lane Kiffin told reporters regarding Parrish. He didn’t offer any more details on the Miami transfer’s injury.

Parrish is sixth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing with 678 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We’re going to need some guys to step up,” Kiffin said. “That’s a big loss for us. He’d done well for us this year with the ball and in protection.

“Teams face adversity and that (running back) room’s facing it.”

Thomas, a Georgia State transfer, ran 10 ties for 41 yards in Parrish’s absence against Arkansas. He has run for 131 yards and a touchdown this season.

Jones has gained 222 yards with three scores while Bentley has 185 yards and a TD.