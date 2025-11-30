Ole Miss promotes defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, succeeding Kiffin

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track & Field: World Athletics Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State fires Jonathan Smith after less than two years
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houutah_2minhl_251130.jpg
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
nbc_nfl_youngsound_251130.jpg
Young reflects on Panthers’ huge win against Rams
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track & Field: World Athletics Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis named World Athletics Athletes of the Year
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State fires Jonathan Smith after less than two years
NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houutah_2minhl_251130.jpg
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
nbc_nfl_youngsound_251130.jpg
Young reflects on Panthers’ huge win against Rams
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ole Miss promotes defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach, succeeding Kiffin

  
Published November 30, 2025 05:25 PM

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach on Sunday, announcing the move shortly after Lane Kiffin’s departure for the top job at LSU when his wish to coach the Rebels in the postseason was denied.

Athletic director Keith Carter said Golding would guide the sixth-ranked Rebels (11-1) “into the College Football Playoff,” which will release its 12-team bracket on Dec. 7. The announcement followed days of negotiations with Kiffin, who chose LSU over staying in Oxford.

“Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school,” Carter said. “For our program to begin preparing for its future – both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately.”

Golding, a former college player at Delta State in Mississippi and a longtime defensive specialist, acknowledged the challenge.

“Oxford is home, and it’s an incredible honor to lead one of the nation’s premier programs, and I can’t wait to get to work immediately and prepare this team to win a national championship,” he said. “Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.”

Golding has been defensive coordinator since 2023. Over his career, his units have allowed opponents 18.5 points and 330.8 yards per game. The Rebels this year have the SEC’s third-ranked pass defense and the 25th scoring defense in the Bowl Subdivision (20.1 ppg).

The bigger question will be how Golding replaces the creativity and mad scientist nature of Kiffin, whose creativity was most often reflected on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels have the SEC’s top offense (498.1 yards per game), rank second in the nation with 20 rushing touchdowns and average 37 points per game.

The 55 wins under Kiffin are the most in a six-year period in Ole Miss history.

Golding’s boss said his new hire is up for it.

“His tenure will begin immediately as he leads our program in the pursuit of a national title,” Carter said. “Today’s team meeting was a clear indicator of his ability to galvanize our squad. All of our players and coaches are ecstatic and ready to lock arms for a playoff run.”