Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Final Round
A Lim Kim wins first LPGA event since 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Lotte Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Joey Logano hungry for 3rd NASCAR Cup title: ‘We just have to put our foot on their throats’

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_harrisonreception_241109.jpg
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_leonardtd2_241109.jpg
Leonard coasts in for second rushing score vs. FSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Final Round
A Lim Kim wins first LPGA event since 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Lotte Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Joey Logano hungry for 3rd NASCAR Cup title: ‘We just have to put our foot on their throats’

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_harrisonreception_241109.jpg
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_leonardtd2_241109.jpg
Leonard coasts in for second rushing score vs. FSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns

  
Published November 9, 2024 10:24 PM
Takeaways from Georgia, Miami losses in Week 11
November 9, 2024 09:39 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew reacts to some of the biggest games around college football in Week 11, including Ole Miss topping Georgia and Georgia Tech handing Miami its first loss of the season.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel’s touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the second half of Oregon’s game against Maryland on Saturday broke Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns.

The 3-yard scoring pass gave Gabriel 179 total touchdowns for his career. Keenum set the previous record for touchdowns responsible for (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007-11.

Gabriel matched Keenum’s record with a 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson at the end of the first half against the Terrapins.

It was Gabriel’s 146th passing touchdown overall and his 21st scoring pass this season for No. 1 Oregon. He’s also rushed for six scores this season.

A sixth-year transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel has 59 career starts, two short of the NCAA record held by former Oregon QB Bo Nix.