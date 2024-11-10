Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel’s touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson early in the second half of Oregon’s game against Maryland on Saturday broke Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns.

The 3-yard scoring pass gave Gabriel 179 total touchdowns for his career. Keenum set the previous record for touchdowns responsible for (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007-11.

Gabriel matched Keenum’s record with a 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson at the end of the first half against the Terrapins.

It was Gabriel’s 146th passing touchdown overall and his 21st scoring pass this season for No. 1 Oregon. He’s also rushed for six scores this season.

A sixth-year transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel has 59 career starts, two short of the NCAA record held by former Oregon QB Bo Nix.