Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti take top Big Ten honors

  
Published December 3, 2024 02:50 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel was named Big Ten offensive player of the year after leading the top-ranked Ducks to their first perfect regular season since 2010, the conference announced.

Penn State’s Abdul Carter was named defensive player of the year and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti coach of the year in voting by coaches and media.

Gabriel has completed 73.5% of his passes for 3,275 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions in his only season with the Ducks.

Carter moved from linebacker to defensive end this season and has made 19.5 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks.

Cignetti has led ninth-ranked Indiana to its most wins in program history in his first season. The Hoosiers are 11-1 and were as high as No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, their highest ranking since they were No. 4 at the end of their 1967 Rose Bowl season.

Ohio State had seven players named to the coaches’ first team, including freshman and receiver of the year Jeremiah Smith. Iowa led the media’s first team with five selections.

Coaches’ first team: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, QB; Kaleb Johnson, Iowa, RB; Kyle Monangai, Rutgers, RB; Tai Felton, Maryland, WR; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, WR; Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State, C; Connor Colby, Iowa, G; Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, G; Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota, T; Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon, T; Tyler Warren, Penn State, TE; Mikail Kamara, Indiana, DL; Mason Graham, Michigan, DL; JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State, DL; Abdul Carter, Penn State, DE; Tyleik Williams, Ohio State, DE; Aiden Fisher, Indiana, LB; Jay Higgins, Iowa, LB; Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota, LB; Carson Schwesinger, UCLA, LB; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, DB; Koi Perich, Minnesota, DB; Caleb Downs, Ohio State, DB; Lathan Ransom, Ohio State, DB; Dominic Zvada, Michigan, K; Eddie Czaplicki, Southern California, P; Kaden Wetjen, Iowa, return specialist; William Wagner, Michigan, long snapper.

Media first team: Gabriel, QB; Johnson, RB; Monangai, RB; Felton, WR; Smith, WR; Logan Jones, Iowa, C; Colby, G; Jackson, G; Ersery, T; Conerly, T; Warren, TE; Kamara, DL; Graham, DL; Carter, DL; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon, DL; Fisher, LB; Higgins, LB; Schwesinger, LB; Cody Simon, Ohio State, LB; Xavier Scott, Illinois, DB; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, DB; Perich, DB; Downs, DB; Zvada, K; Czaplicki, P; Wetjen, return specialist; Luke Basso, Oregon, long snapper.