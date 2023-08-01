Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
Report: Mets trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to Astros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers - Game One
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship - Prometeon Italian Round: Day One
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Washington Nationals v New York Mets
Report: Mets trading 3-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to Astros

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:41 PM
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 21: A black Pac-12 helmet on display in front of Resorts World for Pac-12 Media Day at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Pac-12 leaders were presented details, including potential payouts, of a long-awaited media rights deal Tuesday by Commissioner George Kliavkoff and concluded the meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 was not making its internal discussion public, and gave no further details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value.

The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024. With nine members still committed to trying to stick it out, the media rights deal could make or break the Pac-12.

Two people familiar with Tuesday’s Pac-12 meeting who also spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the privacy of discussions called it a “positive and productive” session.

Another meeting with Pac-12 presidents and chancellors, along with athletic directors, was not immediately scheduled.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been blunt about the conference’s desire to expand West, with Pac-12 schools as obvious expansion targets. Arizona has been considered the most likely to jump.

Arizona President Robert C. Robbins has multiple times stated his desire to have Arizona stay in the Pac-12, while making it clear that staying put also needs to make financial sense.

At a news conference to open preseason football practice Tuesday, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch told reporters that he has been meeting with the parents of players to assure them Arizona’s future will be secure.

“We’re in a position where people want us,” Fisch said, adding he expects a decision on conference affiliation soon.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which controls both Arizona and fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State, had a meeting scheduled for later today, though it was unclear whether conference affiliation and the media rights deal would be on the agenda.