Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin headline College Football on NBC Week 9 slate

With the college football season in full swing, NBC Sports and Peacock present a college football double-header featuring some of the top teams in the nation on Saturday, October 28th.

The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Pittsburgh Panthers at 3:30 p.m. while the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will visit the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:30 p.m., with both games being aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Here are the storylines for NBC and Peacock’s Week 9 college football double-header:

Pittsburgh @ No. 15 Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2), who have two ranked wins on the year, will host the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4) in South Bend. The Irish have played in some of college football’s biggest games this season, including wins over USC and Duke along with a home loss to now-No. 21 Louisville.

The Notre Dame offense is led by veteran quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime, who currently ranks fourth in the nation with 787 rushing yards through eight games. The Irish defense is also limiting opponents to just 18.3 points per game, a top-20 rank in the nation.

Pittsburgh has had a disappointing start thus far, but ironically enough defeated Louisville — the team that gave Notre Dame one of its two losses — 38-21 in Week 7. Pat Narduzzi, and the Panthers, along with newly-promoted quarterback Christian Veilleux, will look to upset the Fighting Irish on the road in Week 9.

No. 3 Ohio State @ Wisconsin – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

Ohio State (6-0) will head to Camp Randall to take on a feisty Big Ten foe in the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2). Wisconsin is led by first-year head coach Luke Fickell, who accepted the job after a historic run with Cincinnati, highlighted by a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

The Badgers are building a solid foundation in Fickell’s first season but will be without quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who broke his hand in a Week 6 loss to Iowa. Braelon Allen will be leaned on the carry the offensive load, as he leads the Wisconsin offense with 559 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns through six games.

Ohio State is once again atop contender for the College Football Playoff under sixth-year head coach Ryan day. Led by quarterback Kyle McCord top NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes’ offense is scoring 36 points per game. A crucial game on their schedule, Ohio State will have to weather the storm in what will be a raucous environment in Madison.

