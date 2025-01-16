 Skip navigation
Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley's $25M extension is richest salary in women's college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women's wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

QB Matthew Sluka, who left UNLV over NIL dispute, signs with James Madison

  
Published January 16, 2025 12:51 PM
Matthew Sluka

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs the ball against Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the second half at Children’s Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Quarterback Matthew Sluka, who created a national conversation about the ramifications of name, image and likeness after departing UNLV, has transferred to James Madison.

His new school posted a graphic of Sluka draped in a royal purple robe with a crown atop his head to celebrate his transfer to the Dukes.

Sluka announced after starting the Rebels’ first three games this season that he was leaving because he said the program didn’t follow through on a $100,000 NIL payment that was promised upon transferring from Holy Cross. He preserved his final season of eligibility because he didn’t play in four games.

UNLV and its collective, Friends of UNILV, pushed back on Sluka’s assertion.

Sluka led the Rebels to a 3-0 start, passing for 318 yards and rushing for 253 with a combined seven touchdowns.

Hajj-Malik Williams took over as the starter the rest of the season, and the Rebels finished 11-3 and ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and CFP rankings. They appeared in the Mountain West championship game and won the LA Bowl.

James Madison went 9-4 this season and won the Boca Raton Bowl. Sluka could compete with Richmond transfer Camden Coleman for the starting job, largely depending on incumbent Alonza Barnett’s health. Barnett suffered a late-season knee injury that required surgery.