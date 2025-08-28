Quarterbacks, clashes and storylines to know heading into college football Week 1

Week 1 of the 2025 college football season boasts a loaded schedule with top-10 matchups and revenge games, and the spotlight falls squarely on the quarterbacks. Unless everyone runs the table, expect some shakeups in the next AP Top 25.

Several top programs are breaking in new QBs, from the Arch Manning takeover at Texas to Julian Sayin filling the shoes of national championship-winner Will Howard at Ohio State. Just like Manning-Sayin, Heisman Trophy hopefuls Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik also will go head-to-head, while Notre Dame and Miami debut new starters with a vast difference in experience.

The theme is common across six can’t-miss Week 1 games: How the QBs perform could set the tone for the playoff hunt as early as this weekend:

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State

One of the most talked-about Week 1 matchups in years, Texas travels to Columbus to take on the reigning national champs. The two teams met in a College Football Playoff semifinal, where Ohio State won 28-14. Less than a year later, the two rosters look quite different, starting at signal-caller.

Manning makes his long-awaited debut as official QB1 for the Longhorns while the Buckeyes turn to Sayin, who transferred from Alabama and sat behind Howard last year. Sayin’s job is simple but could be daunting for an inexperienced QB: feed Jeremiah Smith, the sophomore receiver considered a Heisman candidate.

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

Tiger vs. Tiger, Death Valley vs. Death Valley. QBs Nussmeier and Klubnik should each have high-powered offenses in this one.

LSU is 3-1 in the series and the last meeting came in January 2019 when it ended Clemson’s 29-game winning streak with a 42-25 victory for the national championship. Five years later, the teams meet again, with two Heisman favorites eager to get a title run started with a big win.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami

Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck will make his debut for the Hurricanes, and the Fighting Irish have picked CJ Carr to start following Riley Leonard’s departure for the pros.

Carr played all of four snaps in 2024 and is tasked with taking on a top-10 opponent on the road. Carr will lean on Jeremiyah Love, one of the top backs in the game and the Irish have seven starters back on defense.

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State

The Crimson Tide have something to prove after falling short of the CFP during coach Kalen DeBoer’s inaugural season. Will Florida State be able to slow down a highly motivated Alabama team? The Seminoles received eight votes in the preseason poll but are coming off a 2-10 season.

The Seminoles hope senior transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos can jumpstart the rebuild. Returner Ty Simpson will fill Jalen Milroe’s shoes for a Crimson Tide team with higher expectations and little margin for error.

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina

It’s a somewhat sentimental season opener for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer facing Virginia Tech, where his father, Frank, was the winningest coach in Hokies’ history. The teams meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Expectations are high for the Gamecocks and quarterback LaNorris Sellers after winning six straight to end the season. The Gamecocks welcome back nine starters — five on the offensive side of the ball, and four defensively, including Dylan Stewart, expected to have a breakout year.

It’s an opportunity for South Carolina to get a win under its belt before a challenging SEC schedule commences. Virginia Tech has a chance to make a statement after a 6-7 finish last year, including 0-5 in one-possession games last year with two overtime road losses.

Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee

A whole bunch of orange in this one. No. 24 Tennessee’s quarterback room was a hot topic of conversation this offseason with Nico Iamaleava unexpectedly departing for UCLA. The Volunteers landed Joey Aguilar in return, ironically coming off a short stint at UCLA.

The dual-threat veteran will lead an offense against a Syracuse defense that struggled against the run and pass last fall.

Syracuse is tasked with replacing key offensive playmakers in quarterback Kyle McCord and running back LeQuint Allen Jr. Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli has big shoes to fill at QB.