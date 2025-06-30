Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Reports: Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence action leads Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Jett Lawrence sweeps for third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Naples Daily News
Top-ranked junior Miles Russell commits to Florida State
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Reports: Back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence action leads Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Southwick: Jett Lawrence sweeps for third time
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rebuilding Pac-12 gets its needed 8th football school with addition of Texas State

  
Published June 30, 2025 06:53 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State is joining the Pac-12, giving the rebuilding conference the eighth football-playing school it needed to maintain its status as an FBS conference.

The Pac-12 and Texas State announced Monday that the Bobcats from the Sun Belt Conference will join holdovers Oregon State and Washington State, along with private school Gonzaga and Mountain West-departing schools Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State San Diego State and Utah State as the nine foundational members of the new Pac-12. The reconfigured league’s official launch is set for July 1, 2026.

Since Gonzaga doesn’t field a football team, the Pac-12 needed one more to remain eligible as a Football Bowl Subdivision league. Only Oregon State and Washington State had remained in the Pac-12 after the departures of 10 teams to the three other power conferences: the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Texas State will be an all-sports member in the Pac-12 after being in the Sun Belt since 2013. The Bobcats, one of 14 football teams in the Sun Belt, made their FBS debut with one season in the WAC in 2012.

The Bobcats were 8-5 each of the past two seasons since G.J. Kinne took over as coach, and won the First Responders Bowl both years. Before that, they had never been to a bowl game and had only one winning season their previous 11 playing FBS football, a 7-5 record in 2014 under coach Dennis Franchione.

With the Texas State campus in San Marcos, only about 35 miles south of the University of Texas in Austin, it will be the farthest from the West Coast the Pac-12 has had an all-sports member. Arkansas-Little Rock is now an affiliate member for wrestling.

When the 10 former Pac-12 teams officially departed last year, that created coast-to-coast conferences. Oregon and Washington went to the Big Ten; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined the Big 12; and Stanford and California became ACC members.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12,” Commissioner Teresa Gould said. “It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind. ... Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright.”

The Pac-12 last week struck a media-rights deal with CBS that sets up the network to broadcast a minimum of four football and men’s basketball games per season on its main network and provide a cable and streaming presence for the league from 2026-31.

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill in a statement thanked the Texas State staff for its “collaboration and leadership through a transformative era in college athletics” from the COVID-19 pandemic to NIL and the most recent round of realignment. He also touted the league’s recent football success, including the Bobcats being among the 12 SBC teams in bowl games in 2023, and one of the seven last year.

“I will continue to update our stakeholders on developments whenever possible as we work to ensure the sustained rise of the Sun Belt Conference, a collection of like-minded, regional rivals with winning football traditions, passionate fanbases and enduring commitments to excellence in all sports,” Gill said. “The Sun Belt Conference is rising, and our best days are ahead.”

Texas State is a national research university with more than 40,000 students, and is among the 25 largest undergraduate enrollments among public universities in the United States. Kelly Damphousse, the president of Texas State, called joining the Pac-12 a historic moment.

“Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move. It is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country,” Damphousse said. “Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a Texas State degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution.”