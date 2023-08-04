 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
SRX Berlin 2023 Kyle Busch wins second race.jpg
Kyle Busch wins second straight Superstar Racing Experience at Berlin Raceway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 - Qualifying
Ryan Ellis returns to Alpha Prime Racing on full-time deal

Top Clips

nbc_pk_newkidbijan_230804.JPG
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
nbc_pk_jonnusmithintv_230804.JPG
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
nbc_golf_lpga_scottishoopenrd2_230804.jpg
HLs: Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

  
Published August 4, 2023 02:36 PM

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, four people with familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, dealing a crushing blow to the beleaguered Pac-12.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten and the schools in the Pacific Northwest were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve any moves.

Two of the people familiar with the negotiations said the schools’ applications are expected to be approved unanimously.