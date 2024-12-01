 Skip navigation
Report: Gus Malzahn is leaving UCF to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator

  
Published November 30, 2024 07:53 PM

Gus Malzahn is resigning as Central Florida’s head coach to become Florida State ‘s offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Seminoles have not confirmed Malzahn’s move, which is pending a state background check. ESPN first reported the decision. The Knights made official that Malzahn is leaving in a statement released a day after UCF (4-8) concluded its season with a 28-14 loss to Utah.

“We would like to thank Coach Malzahn for his contributions to our football program over the past four seasons, including our transition into the Big 12 Conference,” the school said. “We appreciate his professionalism and dedication to our student-athletes throughout his tenure at UCF and wish he and his wife, Kristi, the very best in their future endeavors.”

Malzahn finished with a 28-24 mark in four years at UCF, the last two ending with losing records after joining the Big 12. He coached at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired in 2020.

Malzahn replaces offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who was fired Nov. 10 following a 52-3 loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles rank 131st out of 134 in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 15.8 points a game heading into Saturday night’s rivalry game against Florida.

The Seminoles (2-9) have dropped significantly since going 13-1 last season and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The Knights, meanwhile, struggled mightily in Malzahn’s fourth season — most of it because of quarterback issues. Four players took snaps from center as the Knights finished 2-7 in conference play. It was the program’s worst record since going 0-12 in former coach George O’Leary’s final season in 2015.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell fired Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans amid the Seminoles’ season-long skid.