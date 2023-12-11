 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

  
Published December 11, 2023 01:39 PM
Michigan State

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: The Michigan State Spartans logo is placed on the 50 yard line during a college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans on November 24, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has accepted the same job at Michigan State under new coach Jonathan Smith, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person confirmed Rossi’s departure to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan State had not yet announced the hire.

Rossi had been in the role at Minnesota for five-plus seasons. His salary in 2023 was $1.1 million in the first year of a three-year contract that included a $330,000 buyout Rossi will owe Minnesota for the early departure.

Michigan State (4-8) did not qualify for a bowl game this season. Minnesota (5-7) will play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26, when co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe would be the natural promotion to fill Rossi’s role. Monroe is in his first year with his home-state school after seven seasons as an assistant at Syracuse. Rossi’s listing on the coaching roster on Minnesota’s website had already been removed.

This is the third time in five years that Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had a coordinator leave for the same role at another Big Ten team. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did so twice, to Penn State in 2020 and to Rutgers in 2023 after he’d returned to Minnesota for 2022.

The 44-year-old Rossi was on Fleck’s first staff at the school in 2017 as a quality control assistant. He was promoted the following year to defensive line coach and again to defensive coordinator on Nov. 4, 2018 when Robb Smith was fired following a 55-31 loss at Illinois. The Gophers allowed an average of less than 15 points over their final four games that season, and Rossi had the interim tag removed.

He was nominee in 2021 for the Broyles Award, given annually to the the most outstanding assistant coach in college football in the country. The Gophers were third-best in the FBS in yards allowed and sixth-best in points allowed in 2021 and ninth and fourth, respectively, in 2022. This year, they slipped in those rankings to 60th and 71st, with injuries at linebacker and departures to the NFL at defensive back affecting them all season.

The Gophers have had 10 defensive players drafted since Rossi became defensive coordinator, including safety Jordan Howden (fifth round, New Orleans) and cornerback Terell Smith (fifth round, Chicago) in 2023. Defensive end Boye Mafe (Seattle, 2022) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay, 2020) were both second-round picks.

Rossi, a native of Pittsburgh, was the defensive coordinator at Rutgers for two of his four seasons (2014-15) there. He spent three of his five seasons (2009-11) in the FCS at Maine as defensive coordinator.

Smith was hired by the Spartans on Nov. 25. He announced the hiring of six assistants, including Blue Adams (secondary) and Legi Suiaunoa (defensive line) on the defensive side.