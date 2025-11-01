SMU knocks off No. 10 Miami 26-20 in overtime, damaging playoff hopes for Hurricanes

DALLAS (AP) — T.J. Harden scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, and SMU upset No. 10 Miami 26-20 on Saturday, handing the Hurricanes their second loss in three weeks and damaging their playoff hopes.

Ahmaad Moses put the Mustangs (6-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) in position to win even with a field goal by intercepting Carson Beck just short of the goal line on the first possession of the extra period.

Harden’s score came on the last of his four consecutive runs as the Mustangs won their 13th consecutive home conference game a week after losing an ACC regular-season game for the first time in their second season since returning to a power league.

Harden took a handoff and ran left untouched, launching a wild celebration as SMU students stormed the field from the stands behind the Miami bench. Fans toppled the goal post in the end zone where Harden scored.

Marquise Lightfoot’s critical unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on quarterback Kevin Jennings after Miami called a timeout gave the Mustangs a first down when they were facing fourth-and-9 down three with 1:08 remaining in regulation.

Sam Keltner kicked a tying 38-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in regulation after a potential tying 42-yarder with about six minutes to go was ruled no good as the ball sailed over the right upright.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, hours after the school announced his two-year contract extension, argued the call, but it wasn’t reviewable.

Up next

Miami: Syracuse at home next Saturday.

SMU: At Boston College next Saturday.