 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_morikawav3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Olympics: Table Tennis-July 26
Lily Zhang is first to make U.S. Olympic table tennis team, record fourth Games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Women's - Michigan at Iowa
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_morikawav3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas regents approve Sarkisian contract extension and raise to more than $10 million

  
Published February 22, 2024 12:15 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Steve Sarkisian is college football’s latest $10 million man.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday approved a raise and contract extension for the Longhorns coach that boosts his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this year and signs him through 2030.

The four-year extension makes Sarkisian one of the highest paid coaches in the country after Texas won the Big 12 last season and earned its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The contract includes $100,000 annual raises that will push Sarkisian’s guaranteed salary to $10.9 million by 2030. He also gets a one-time $300,000 bonus payment and 20 hours of personal use every year on the school’s private plane.

Sarkisian also is eligible to earn more than $1.5 million in bonuses if the Longhorns win a national championship.

His original contract called for him to get paid $5.8 million in 2024. According to the regents’ agenda, the raises are a 78% overall increase in Sarkisian’s guaranteed compensation.

The contract approval was expected. The extension was announced in January and the board published financial details in their meeting agenda last week.

Texas finished 12-2 and ranked No. 3 last season after a 37-31 loss to Washington in a national semifinal that came down to the final play. The Longhorns won the Big 12 in their final season in the league. Texas moves into the Southeastern Conference next season.

Sarkisian, 49, is 25-14 in his three seasons at Texas.

Texas regents also approved contract extensions for tight ends coach Jeff Banks, offensive coordinator Kyle Flood and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.