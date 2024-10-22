 Skip navigation
Texas still believes in Quinn Ewers as starting QB after rough loss to Georgia, Steve Sarkisian says

  
Published October 22, 2024 12:06 PM
Quinn Ewers

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024.

Jay Janner/American-Statesman/Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns still believe in quarterback Quinn Ewers despite two poor games from the third-year starter who was briefly benched in a loss to No. 1 Georgia, coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Ewers struggled through one of his worst career games against the Bulldogs, completing 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards with an interception and two fumbles. He was 6-of-12 passing for 17 yards on the Longhorns’ first six drives, and was replaced by Arch Manning in the second quarter as Georgia took a 23-0 lead into halftime.

Ewers returned in the third quarter and led two touchdown drives. But the overall performance in one of the biggest games of the season was well below what was expected from a veteran quarterback who some predict as a potential first round NFL draft pick.

Texas never led against the Bulldogs and Ewers looked rattled.

Sarkisian has insisted that Ewers remains the No. 1 quarterback going forward.

“We have confidence and belief in him,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s going to come out and play really good football for us here in the second half of the season.”

Texas (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) plays at No. 25 Vanderbilt (5-2, 2-1).

Ewers did not meet with reporters.

He had performed at his best in some of Texas’ biggest games the previous two seasons. He was considered a likely Heisman Trophy contender after the Longhorns won at defending national champion Michigan in week two.

But he was sidelined by an abdomen strain in the first half a week later against UTSA, and the injury knocked him out of the next two games. He returned for Texas’ 34-3 win over Oklahoma, but had just 199 yards and one touchdown passing and said he needed to play better.

Against Georgia, Ewers appeared hesitant against a fierce Bulldogs pass rush and missed several throws. The Bulldogs recorded seven sacks and Texas never led.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was arguably having an even worse game. He was 23-of-41 passing for 175 yards and three interceptions.

But after Texas cut the Georgia lead to 23-15, Beck answered by leading the Bulldogs on an 11-play, 89-yard drive to the final touchdown of the game.

“I think Quinn definitely can play better. We’ve got to continue to work on his pocket presence,” Sarkisian said. “But I also think we need to play better around him. You know, our offense isn’t about one player playing well.”

Texas rushed for just 29 yards and and managed only 259 total yards of offense against Georgia.

Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. said the Longhorns will rally behind Ewers.

“We’re always going to trust Quinn. We’re always going to believe in Quinn,” Banks said.