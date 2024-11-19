 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JT Miller
Canucks’ J.T. Miller takes indefinite leave from team for personal reasons
Mitch Dunning
Referee Mitch Dunning is home and expects to make a full recovery, NHL says
NCAA Football: Virginia at Notre Dame
Army vs. Notre Dame prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_seattlewideouts_241119.jpg
Is Smith-Njigba now the Seahawks No. 1 WR?
nbc_rfs_anthonyrichardson_241119.jpg
Lions will bring Richardson back down to Earth
nbc_rfs_giantstanking_241119.jpg
DeVito starting at QB for Giants ‘is a tank job’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
The Big Ten says top-ranked Oregon has clinched a spot in the conference championship game

  
Published November 19, 2024 05:27 PM
Oregon Ducks

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a pass reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard/Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EUGENE, Ore. — The top-ranked Oregon Ducks have clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

The Big Ten announced after extensive evaluation, there were “no conditions whereby the Ducks do not finish No. 1 or No. 2” in the conference.

The league championship is set for Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Oregon (11-0, 8-0) has a bye after a 16-13 victory at Wisconsin. The Ducks finish out the regular season against visiting Washington on Nov. 30.

It is Oregon’s first season in the Big Ten. The Ducks, the Huskies, USC and UCLA all left the Pac-12 under conference realignment.

Oregon is one of just three undefeated teams left in the country this season.