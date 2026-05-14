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Tom Moore, 87, returns to alma mater to serve as offensive advisor to Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz

  
Published May 14, 2026 10:53 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Longtime NFL and college assistant Tom Moore, who will turn 88 during the upcoming college football season, will join the Iowa staff as senior consultant to the head coach and offensive adviser, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

The 87-year-old Moore lettered as a quarterback and kicker for the Hawkeyes in 1959-60 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa.

Moore made college stops at Dayton, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Minnesota before he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as receivers coach in 1977. He also was an assistant with the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Colts and was an offensive consultant with the Jets, Titans and Cardinals. He was a consultant with the Buccaneers from 2019-25.

“I have known Tom Moore for over a decade and am thrilled that he has agreed to join our program in an advisory role,” Ferentz said. “Coach Moore has had a long and very successful career in football. He was a player at Iowa, coached at the collegiate level and spent many years working alongside Hall of Fame coaches in the National Football League. I am grateful that a four-time Super Bowl champion will share his wisdom and perspectives with us — coaches and players.”

Moore is a four-time Super Bowl champion as an assistant, winning two with the Steelers and one each with the Colts and Buccaneers.