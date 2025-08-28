Top QBs clash as No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 9 LSU in huge college football season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has national championship aspirations and is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

The same can be said of LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.

The two highly touted quarterbacks clash in a much-anticipated season opener when No. 4 Clemson hosts No. 9 LSU in the first head-to-head matchup between the college football powerhouses since LSU won 42-25 in the 2019 national championship game behind five touchdown passes from Joe Burrow.

The two teams are similar in many respects, and that goes well beyond sharing a mascot name and a home stadium they call Death Valley.

They both have prolific passing games and are able to put up points in a hurry, which could lead to a high-scoring affair, indicative of the over/under being listed at 57 1/2 points, per BetMGM Sportsbook.

Klubnik, who has led Clemson to two Atlantic Coast Conference championships, threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, while also running for 463 yards and seven scores. Nussmeier, after biding time playing behind Jayden Daniels, became the school’s first quarterback to eclipse 4,000 yards passing since Burrow.

“Cade Klubnik played his best football at the end of last year, and his dual-threat ability is central to their offense,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

Swinney expressed equal respect for Nussmeier, praising his poise in the pocket.

“He’s on his way to being a high draft pick,” Swinney said. “He’s got a lot of poise. He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big time arm talent. He’s tough, and they’ve put a good group together up front.”

Can LSU avoid Week 1 loss?

LSU has lost its last five season openers, including three straight under Kelly.

In fact, the last time the Tigers won a season opener was 2019 when they hammered Georgia Southern 55-3 to begin an unbeaten season. Kelly said that has no bearing on this year, and that he’s excited about this team. Kelly said the Tigers did get into their game routine earlier than normal this season, and believes the changes in the roster have produced tougher players.

“Everybody talks about iron sharpening iron,” Kelly said. ”We didn’t have iron all the time (in previous camps). We had iron vs. butter. Butter doesn’t like iron. So, from that perspective, the competition in (this) camp was so much different.”

Experience matters

Clemson typically doesn’t dip into the transfer portal, priding itself on retaining its players. The Tigers have one of the most experienced team in college football, returning eight starters on both sides of the football, contributing to their high preseason ranking.

Swinney said experience only counts for so much.

“The guys have put the work in,” Swinney said. “We’ve been around a lot of good teams, and this team has the ingredients to be a really good team, but we’ve got to go do the work. We can’t talk about it or predict our way into it.”

Transfer kings

LSU might not have the returning experience, but they did have the No. 1 transfer class, according to 247 Sports.

“They brought in some really good players, some experienced guys and got big time skill,” Swinney said. “They got guys that can take the top off, guys that can complement their run game with the screen game and getting the ball in space and breaking tackles.

“In my opinion, they really don’t have any weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball. They equip the quarterback to make them right and most of the time he does that.”

Pressuring Nussmeier

Unlike Klubnik, Nussmeier is not known for his mobility. He had minus-38 yards rushing last season. That will put added pressure on LSU’s offensive line to protect him against a Clemson defensive front that is expected to be more productive this season. Edge rusher TJ Parker and defensive tackle Peter Woods are both considered likely first-round NFL draft picks,

Suds on tap

For the first time ever, Clemson will be selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium, which could add to what is expected to be raucous atmosphere.

“It may be the first time they’re selling it, but it’s not the first time it’ll be in there. I can tell you that,” Swinney joked. “As long as I’ve been here, they just let people go out at halftime, right? I’m sure they ain’t all bringing Diet Coke back in.”