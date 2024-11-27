 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley counsels some South Carolina fans to keep calm after No. 4 Gamecocks’ 1st loss in two seasons
Kurtis Rourke
No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue
Tyler Warren
No. 4 Penn State hoping to clinch CFP spot in regular-season finale with Maryland

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rbs_oganouby_241127.jpg
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrickinterview_241127.jpg
Fitzpatrick: Packers are ‘sleeper team’ in the NFC
nbc_ffhh_qblovehatev2_241127.jpg
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley counsels some South Carolina fans to keep calm after No. 4 Gamecocks’ 1st loss in two seasons
Kurtis Rourke
No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue
Tyler Warren
No. 4 Penn State hoping to clinch CFP spot in regular-season finale with Maryland

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rbs_oganouby_241127.jpg
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrickinterview_241127.jpg
Fitzpatrick: Packers are ‘sleeper team’ in the NFC
nbc_ffhh_qblovehatev2_241127.jpg
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

USC looks to upset No. 5 Notre Dame, deny surging Irish a home game in CFP

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:27 PM

What’s at stake?

The Fighting Irish are hoping to lock down a first-round home game in the College Football Playoff, but their spot in the 12-team postseason field seems secure no matter what happens in the Coliseum. Notre Dame has won six straight by at least 18 points. The Trojans secured bowl eligibility with a 19-13 win at UCLA, and sweeping both rivalry games would give head coach Lincoln Riley something to build on after a disappointing first year in the Big Ten. USC has won three of the past four home games in the venerable intersectional affair, which dates to 1926.

Key matchup

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love vs. USC LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Love has back-to-back games with at least 130 yards rushing, two touchdowns and a run of at least 68 yards, supercharging the Irish ground game. The Trojans have shown solid improvement in stopping the run, with the Oregon State transfer Mascarenas-Arnold denying a key third-down run in the fourth quarter among his six tackles against the Bruins.

Players to watch

Notre Dame: QB Riley Leonard has settled in after a slow start, with 11 total touchdowns to one interception over the last four games. He didn’t have to do much in the 49-14 rout of Army, throwing for 148 yards and two scores on 13 attempts. Riley is one of six FBS quarterbacks who has thrown for at least 1,900 yards and run for 650 this season.

USC: QB Jayden Maiava wasn’t prolific in his first road start, but his mobility made the difference on the game-winning touchdown pass with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Given how the Trojans struggled in the red zone against UCLA, scoring one touchdown in five chances, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Maiava is used as a runner inside the 20 vs. the Irish.

Facts & figures

Notre Dame has held six straight opponents to 14 points or fewer, its longest streak since 2012 … USC is 6-14-2 when unranked against a ranked Notre Dame team. … USC is one of six FBS teams to hold a lead in the fourth quarter of every game this season. … Notre Dame leads the nation in takeaways (26) and passing yards allowed (139.5) ... USC RB Woody Marks has at least 75 combined yards rushing and receiving in every game. He had 76 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving against UCLA. Marks also extended his streak of games with a catch to 56, the longest active mark in the FBS. ... Notre Dame has four players with at least three sacks, led by DT Rylie Mills with 6 1/2. … Mascarenas-Arnold is the lone USC defender with three sacks.