Utah QB Cam Rising out for the season, true freshman Isaac Wilson named starter

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah quarterback Cam Rising is out for the season with a lower leg injury and coach Kyle Whittingham said true freshman Isaac Wilson will be the Utes’ starter until further notice.

Rising was injured in Utah’s 27-19 loss to Arizona State. His leg was bent backward at an awkward angle following a hit on the Utes’ first drive. The seventh-year senior finished out the contest but struggled with his mobility and accuracy. He completed only 43% of his passes and threw three interceptions against the Sun Devils.

Rising has already missed three games this season because of an injury to his throwing hand. He sat out all the 2023 season after suffering a major knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Utah released a statement from Whittingham confirming that Rising will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

“During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed,” Whittingham said in the statement. “Any future developments concerning his collegiate eligibility will be addressed at a later date.”

Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson, filled in for Rising during his earlier absence. He posted a 2-1 record as a starter while throwing for 726 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions.

“We feel like the quarterback position is stable. We just don’t have Cam,” Whittingham said at his weekly press conference.

Whittingham also said an eighth season for Rising may be considered if he decides to seek a medical waiver after this season.