Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
Denny Hamlin focuses on Talladega playoff race amid lawsuit vs. NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 - Round Three
Keith Mitchell grabs one-shot lead entering final round of Sanderson Farms
NCAA Football: Missouri at Texas A&amp;M
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
Denny Hamlin focuses on Talladega playoff race amid lawsuit vs. NASCAR

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_michvswash_davistrickplay_241005.jpg
Davis takes double pass 37 yards vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michvswash_bostontd_241005.jpg
Boston’s toe-tap TD gives Washington early lead
nbc_cfb_alabamadiscussion_241005.jpg
Alabama’s struggles vs. Vanderbilt pose questions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Vanderbilt takes down No. 1 Alabama 40-35 in historic college football victory

  
Published October 5, 2024 08:13 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a Pick-6 and Diego Pavia outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Jalen Milroe as Vanderbilt stunned Alabama 40-35 Saturday for the Commodores’ first win over the nation’s top-ranked team.

Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1) had lost all 60 games against AP Top Five teams, according to SportRadar. The Commodores hadn’t beaten Alabama on the field in 40 years, but they snapped a 23-game skid making big play after big play to give coach Clark Lea his alma mater’s biggest win ever.

The Commodores scored the first 13 points and took a 16-point lead that was their largest ever over the No. 1 team in the country. Only Jam Miller running for his second TD just before halftime trimmed that to 23-14.

Alabama had just moved to the top of The Associated Press’ Top 25 after an emotional win over Georgia. The Tide won the opening toss and deferred.

Alexander capped the opening drive with a 7-yard TD to put Vandy ahead to stay. It marked the first time since 2007 that Vandy had opened a game against Alabama with a TD — Nick Saban’s second game as coach. Alabama rallied and won that day 24-10.

This time, the Tide (4-1, 1-1) helped Vanderbilt pad that lead with too many mistakes, sloppy play and penalties.

Alabama got within 30-28 with Milroe’s TD run.

Vanderbilt answered with 10 points. Of their total, 13 came off Milroe’s two turnovers, the second a strip sack by Miles Capers recovered by Yilanan Ouattara at midfield for Vanderbilt.

Pavia capped the drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Alabama native Kamrean Johnson with 5:07 left for a 40-28 lead. Milroe tried to rally Alabama, with Ryan Williams scoring on an end around on fourth-and-1 from 2 yards out with 2:46 left.

Vanderbilt fans and players started celebrating as Pavia knelt down to run out the clock.