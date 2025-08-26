 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner looks fully healthy in an easy U.S. Open win to begin his title defense
Ralphie
Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VI retires from field, replacement in training
Billy Edwards Jr
Switching schools doesn’t mean switching conferences for some QBs

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner looks fully healthy in an easy U.S. Open win to begin his title defense
Ralphie
Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VI retires from field, replacement in training
Billy Edwards Jr
Switching schools doesn’t mean switching conferences for some QBs

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Virginia Tech strips Caleb Woodson of captaincy following his DWI arrest

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:24 PM

Virginia Tech removed co-captain Caleb Woodson from his leadership position and declared his playing status for the Hokies’ season opener vs. No. 13 South Carolina as undecided following his DWI arrest.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed to The Associated Press that Woodson was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Tech Sideline reporter Andy Bitter first reported that Woodson was arrested.

Woodson was jailed and released on $2,500 unsecured bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Woodson had an attorney.

Coach Brent Pry said at his weekly news conference that Woodson was involved in a “very serious matter” in the university’s home county.

“There’s been a lot of discussions over the last few days regarding this matter,” Pry said. “And there’s certainly internal program consequences at play, measures at play, and then the university’s policy, the athletic department policies, we’re committed to seeing that out. As far as his play this weekend, that’s yet to be determined.

“We removed his captain status. ... with the opportunity to earn it back.”

Woodson, a junior, turned 21 in June, according to his Hokies athletic profile.

He started 11 of the 13 games he played in last season and was second on the team in tackles with 72 (26 solo).