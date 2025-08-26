Virginia Tech strips Caleb Woodson of captaincy following his DWI arrest

Virginia Tech removed co-captain Caleb Woodson from his leadership position and declared his playing status for the Hokies’ season opener vs. No. 13 South Carolina as undecided following his DWI arrest.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed to The Associated Press that Woodson was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. Tech Sideline reporter Andy Bitter first reported that Woodson was arrested.

Woodson was jailed and released on $2,500 unsecured bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Woodson had an attorney.

Coach Brent Pry said at his weekly news conference that Woodson was involved in a “very serious matter” in the university’s home county.

“There’s been a lot of discussions over the last few days regarding this matter,” Pry said. “And there’s certainly internal program consequences at play, measures at play, and then the university’s policy, the athletic department policies, we’re committed to seeing that out. As far as his play this weekend, that’s yet to be determined.

“We removed his captain status. ... with the opportunity to earn it back.”

Woodson, a junior, turned 21 in June, according to his Hokies athletic profile.

He started 11 of the 13 games he played in last season and was second on the team in tackles with 72 (26 solo).