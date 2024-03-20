 Skip navigation
Washington AD Troy Dannen leaving after less than 6 months. Report says he is heading to Nebraska

  
Published March 20, 2024 11:40 AM
Troy Dannen

Oct 21, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies Athletic Director Troy Dannen stands on the sidelines before a football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Nicholson/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic director Troy Dannen is leaving Washington after less than six months on the job, a school spokesman said, and a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press he is heading to Nebraska to replace Trev Alberts.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a deal between Dannen and Nebraska was still being finalized.

Washington athletics department spokesman Jeff Bechtold said Dannen had informed the school that he was stepping down, though he could not confirm Dannen was taking the Nebraska job.

Alberts left Nebraska late last week to become athletic director at Texas A&M. The former star football player for the Cornhuskers spent just shy of three years as the athletic director at his alma mater before leaving the Big Ten Conference school for the chance to run an SEC program.

Nebraska moved quickly to replace him with Dannen, an Iowa native who took the Washington job in October after spending nine years as AD at Tulane. Before Tulane, Dannen was athletic director at Northern Iowa.